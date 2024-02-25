MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Chelsea vs Liverpool Carabao Cup 2023-24 final LIVE Updates: Lineups out, CHE v LIV, h2h record, team news and injury update

CHE vs LIV: Catch the LIVE coverage, score and commentary of Carabao Cup 2023-24 final at at Wembley Stadium in London, England. 

Updated : Feb 25, 2024 19:35 IST

Team Sportstar
CHE vs LIV: Catch the LIVE coverage, score and commentary of Carabao Cup 2023-24 final at at Wembley Stadium in London, England. 
CHE vs LIV: Catch the LIVE coverage, score and commentary of Carabao Cup 2023-24 final at at Wembley Stadium in London, England. 
lightbox-info

CHE vs LIV: Catch the LIVE coverage, score and commentary of Carabao Cup 2023-24 final at at Wembley Stadium in London, England. 

Follow Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the English League Cup 2023-24 final between Chelsea and Liverpool from Wembley Stadium in London, England.

  • February 25, 2024 19:31
    Here’s the starting lineup of Liverpool
  • February 25, 2024 19:30
    Presenting the starting XI of Chelsea
  • February 25, 2024 19:23
    Chelsea vs Liverpool: Last five matches

    Chelsea - O wins | 2 losses | 3 draws

    Liverpool - 2 wins | 0 losses | 3 draws

  • February 25, 2024 19:03
    Chelsea vs Liverpool: Gear up for the final!!!!
  • February 25, 2024 19:01
    Predicted XI

    Chelsea: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Colwill, Chilwell; Fernandez, Gallagher, Caicedo; Palmer, Jackson, Sterling

    Liverpool: Kelleher, Van Dijk, Konate, Bradley, Robertson, Endo, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Diaz, Salah, Nunez

  • February 25, 2024 19:00
    CHE vs LIV: Team news and injury updates

    Liverpool will miss several players with injuries like Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip, Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak. 

    Darwin Nunez, Dominik Szoboszlai and Mohamed Salah have all been labelled doubts before the summit clash. 

    On the other hand, veteran defender Thiago Silva is racing back to fitness for Chelsea, which will be without Benoit Badiashile and Reece James at Wembley.

  • February 25, 2024 18:58
    Where to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool final?

    Chelsea vs Liverpool Carabao Cup 2023-24 final LIVE Streaming Info: Predicted 11, head to head record, when and where to watch

    Chelsea will lock horns with Liverpool in the Carabao Cup 2023-24 final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, February 25.

  • February 25, 2024 18:56
    Chelsea vs Liverpool: Head-to-head record

    Liverpool has a superior head-to-head record against Chelsea across competitions, winning 84 of the 196 matches it has played. Chelsea has registered 65 victories, while 46 matches have ended in draws. 

    Played - 196 

    Chelsea- 65 | Liverpool - 84 | Draw - 46

  • February 25, 2024 18:56
    Full list teams who have won EFL League Cup before Chelsea vs Liverpool

    Carabao Cup winners list: Full list teams who have won EFL League Cup before Chelsea vs Liverpool

    Manchester United is the defending champion of the Carabao Cup but it got knocked out of this season’s edition by Newcastle United, the same opponent it had beaten in the final last year.

  • February 25, 2024 18:54
    Live-streaming info

    The Carabao Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool will not be broadcast live on any TV channel in India. The match, however, can be followed on the Sportstar website for rea-time updated. 

    Also, the Carabao Cup 2023-24 final will be available only for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India.

  • February 25, 2024 18:54
    PREVIEW

    Chelsea will lock horns with Liverpool in the Carabao Cup 2023-24 final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, February 25.

    Jurgen Klopp’s long goodbye at Liverpool takes in a trip to Wembley Stadium this weekend for the first of three potential cup finals in his final season with the club. 

    Klopp is in his last season as Liverpool manager after the German’s bombshell announcement that he will step down at the end of the current campaign. 

    Although Klopp is convinced he no longer has the energy to drive Liverpool’s relentless quest for silverware, there has been little sign of the feared decline in his side’s fortunes following his stunning revelation.

    On the other hand, Mauricio Pochettino’s team was one of Liverpool’s victims during its recent goal spree, losing 4-1 at Anfield in January. 

    Former Tottenham and Southampton boss Pochettino, yet to win a trophy in England, has been under fire from angry Chelsea fans as a troubled season threatens to spiral out of control. 

    With Chelsea languishing 25 points behind Liverpool in 10th place in the Premier League, a surprise win at Wembley would be a major boost to the Argentine’s job security.

    Read the full preview here
  • February 25, 2024 18:54
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Carabao Cup 2023-24 final between Chelsea and Liverpool from Wembley Stadium in London, England which will not be broadcast live on any TV channel in India.

    Jurgen Klopp’s injury-ravaged team takes on Mauricio Pochettino’s inconsistent side in the summit clash of English League Cup. 

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chelsea vs Liverpool Carabao Cup 2023-24 final LIVE Updates: Lineups out, CHE v LIV, h2h record, team news and injury update
    Team Sportstar
  2. Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa LIVE score, KBFC 0-0 FCG, ISL 10: First-half underway, both teams look to regain winning touch
    Team Sportstar
  3. GG vs MI Live Score, WPL 2024: Ismail removes Veda for a duck
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chelsea vs Liverpool Carabao Cup 2023-24 final LIVE Streaming Info: Predicted 11, head to head record, when and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs ENG, 4th Test: It’s 10 chances to take 10 wickets, says optimistic Bashir ahead of day four
    Pranay Rajiv
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Chelsea vs Liverpool Carabao Cup 2023-24 final LIVE Updates: Lineups out, CHE v LIV, h2h record, team news and injury update
    Team Sportstar
  2. Carabao Cup winners list: Full list teams who have won EFL League Cup before Chelsea vs Liverpool
    Team Sportstar
  3. Honduras striker Elis in hospital after serious head injury
    AFP
  4. Japan, North Korea draw 0-0 in first leg of Olympic qualifier
    AP
  5. Manchester United can still finish fourth, says Ten Hag
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chelsea vs Liverpool Carabao Cup 2023-24 final LIVE Updates: Lineups out, CHE v LIV, h2h record, team news and injury update
    Team Sportstar
  2. Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa LIVE score, KBFC 0-0 FCG, ISL 10: First-half underway, both teams look to regain winning touch
    Team Sportstar
  3. GG vs MI Live Score, WPL 2024: Ismail removes Veda for a duck
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chelsea vs Liverpool Carabao Cup 2023-24 final LIVE Streaming Info: Predicted 11, head to head record, when and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs ENG, 4th Test: It’s 10 chances to take 10 wickets, says optimistic Bashir ahead of day four
    Pranay Rajiv
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment