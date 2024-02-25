Chelsea vs Liverpool Carabao Cup 2023-24 final LIVE Updates: Lineups out, CHE v LIV, h2h record, team news and injury update

PREVIEW

Chelsea will lock horns with Liverpool in the Carabao Cup 2023-24 final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, February 25.

Jurgen Klopp’s long goodbye at Liverpool takes in a trip to Wembley Stadium this weekend for the first of three potential cup finals in his final season with the club.

Klopp is in his last season as Liverpool manager after the German’s bombshell announcement that he will step down at the end of the current campaign.

Although Klopp is convinced he no longer has the energy to drive Liverpool’s relentless quest for silverware, there has been little sign of the feared decline in his side’s fortunes following his stunning revelation.

On the other hand, Mauricio Pochettino’s team was one of Liverpool’s victims during its recent goal spree, losing 4-1 at Anfield in January.

Former Tottenham and Southampton boss Pochettino, yet to win a trophy in England, has been under fire from angry Chelsea fans as a troubled season threatens to spiral out of control.

With Chelsea languishing 25 points behind Liverpool in 10th place in the Premier League, a surprise win at Wembley would be a major boost to the Argentine’s job security.