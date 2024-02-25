Chelsea vs Liverpool Carabao Cup 2023-24 final LIVE Updates: Lineups out, CHE v LIV, h2h record, team news and injury update

- February 25, 2024 19:31Here’s the starting lineup of Liverpool
- February 25, 2024 19:30Presenting the starting XI of Chelsea
- February 25, 2024 19:23Chelsea vs Liverpool: Last five matches
Chelsea - O wins | 2 losses | 3 draws
Liverpool - 2 wins | 0 losses | 3 draws
- February 25, 2024 19:01Predicted XI
Chelsea: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Colwill, Chilwell; Fernandez, Gallagher, Caicedo; Palmer, Jackson, Sterling
Liverpool: Kelleher, Van Dijk, Konate, Bradley, Robertson, Endo, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Diaz, Salah, Nunez
- February 25, 2024 19:00CHE vs LIV: Team news and injury updates
Liverpool will miss several players with injuries like Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip, Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak.
Darwin Nunez, Dominik Szoboszlai and Mohamed Salah have all been labelled doubts before the summit clash.
On the other hand, veteran defender Thiago Silva is racing back to fitness for Chelsea, which will be without Benoit Badiashile and Reece James at Wembley.
- February 25, 2024 18:58Where to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool final?
- February 25, 2024 18:56Chelsea vs Liverpool: Head-to-head record
Liverpool has a superior head-to-head record against Chelsea across competitions, winning 84 of the 196 matches it has played. Chelsea has registered 65 victories, while 46 matches have ended in draws.
Played - 196
Chelsea- 65 | Liverpool - 84 | Draw - 46
- February 25, 2024 18:54Live-streaming info
The Carabao Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool will not be broadcast live on any TV channel in India. The match, however, can be followed on the Sportstar website for rea-time updated.
Also, the Carabao Cup 2023-24 final will be available only for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India.
- February 25, 2024 18:54PREVIEW
Chelsea will lock horns with Liverpool in the Carabao Cup 2023-24 final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, February 25.
Jurgen Klopp’s long goodbye at Liverpool takes in a trip to Wembley Stadium this weekend for the first of three potential cup finals in his final season with the club.
Klopp is in his last season as Liverpool manager after the German’s bombshell announcement that he will step down at the end of the current campaign.
Although Klopp is convinced he no longer has the energy to drive Liverpool’s relentless quest for silverware, there has been little sign of the feared decline in his side’s fortunes following his stunning revelation.
On the other hand, Mauricio Pochettino’s team was one of Liverpool’s victims during its recent goal spree, losing 4-1 at Anfield in January.
Former Tottenham and Southampton boss Pochettino, yet to win a trophy in England, has been under fire from angry Chelsea fans as a troubled season threatens to spiral out of control.
With Chelsea languishing 25 points behind Liverpool in 10th place in the Premier League, a surprise win at Wembley would be a major boost to the Argentine’s job security.Read the full preview here
- February 25, 2024 18:54Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Carabao Cup 2023-24 final between Chelsea and Liverpool from Wembley Stadium in London, England which will not be broadcast live on any TV channel in India.
Jurgen Klopp’s injury-ravaged team takes on Mauricio Pochettino’s inconsistent side in the summit clash of English League Cup.
