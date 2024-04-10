MagazineBuy Print

RR vs GT IPL 2024 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans match today

Check the live streaming information for the IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans being played in Jaipur on Wednesday

Published : Apr 10, 2024 10:21 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sanju Samson in action against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Sanju Samson in action against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy/The Hindu
Sanju Samson in action against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy/The Hindu

Gujarat Titans will visit Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2024 on Wednesday in hope of reviving its campaign after back-to-back losses.

The Royals are unbeaten in their four games and sit top of the standings with eight points.

Live Streaming Info

Where and when will the Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match be played?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday.

When will the toss between Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 happen?

The coin toss for the Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans match will take place at 7:00 PM.

What time will the Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans match start?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans match will start at 7:30 pm.

How can I watch the IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans on TV?

The IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.

Where can I live stream the IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans?

The live streaming of the Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match will be available on the Jio Cinema Network.

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

IPL /

Rajasthan Royals /

Gujarat Titans

