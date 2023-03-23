Indian Premier League 2023 Quiz - Set 2
Warm up for the T20 extravaganza with our IPL 2023 special quiz - 2nd set. Do not forget to share your score on social media!
23 March, 2023 18:35 IST
1. Which player scored the fastest IPL fifty in IPL 2022?
2. Who won the Catch of the season award?
3. Who was the most expensive player of IPL 2022?
4. Who won the Emerging player of the season award for IPL 2022?
5. Who became only the second player after Shikhar Dhawan to score two consecutive hundreds in the IPL
