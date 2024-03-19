India to kick off five-match Test series against Australia in Perth: Reports

The Rohit Sharma-led Team India will begin its Test campaign in Perth when the team travels for a five-match series to Australia later this year.

According to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald, Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney have also been picked as the venues for the blockbuster series.

“Adelaide will host the second Test and Brisbane the third, with the Boxing Day and New Year’s Tests keeping their traditional time slots in Melbourne and Sydney,” the report said.

The Adelaide Test will be a day-night affair. Cricket Australia is yet to come out with its schedule.

The series is likely to start in late November of this year.