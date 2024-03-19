MagazineBuy Print

India to kick off five-match Test series against Australia in Perth: Reports

According to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald, Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney have also been picked as the venues for the blockbuster series.

Published : Mar 19, 2024 11:11 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rohit Sharma after winning the series against England.
Rohit Sharma after winning the series against England. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Rohit Sharma after winning the series against England. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Rohit Sharma-led Team India will begin its Test campaign in Perth when the team travels for a five-match series to Australia later this year.

According to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald, Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney have also been picked as the venues for the blockbuster series.

“Adelaide will host the second Test and Brisbane the third, with the Boxing Day and New Year’s Tests keeping their traditional time slots in Melbourne and Sydney,” the report said.

The Adelaide Test will be a day-night affair. Cricket Australia is yet to come out with its schedule.

The series is likely to start in late November of this year.

Related Topics

Cricket Australia /

Team India

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
