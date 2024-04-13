Dipendra Singh Airee of Nepal became only the third player to hit six sixes in an over in a T20I during the match against Qatar on Saturday.

Airee hit Kamran Khan for 36 runs in the last over of the innings during the seventh match of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup being held in AI Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman.

Dipendra ended up with a score of 64 in 21 balls which included three fours and seven sixes. Nepal finished at 210/7.

List of players to hit six sixes in an over in T20Is

Yuvraj Singh vs England in 2007

Kieron Pollard vs Sri Lanka in 2021

Dipendra Singh Airee vs Qatar in 2024

The Nepalese batter previously broke the record - of Yuvraj Singh’s 12-ball half-century - for the fastest T20I fifty in nine balls against Mongolia during the 2023 Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China.

In the same innings, Dipendra also hit five sixes in one over and one more on his first ball of the next over, hitting sixes in consecutive six balls.