Nepal becomes first team to score 300 in a T20I; Dipendra Singh breaks Yuvraj Singh’s record for fastest 50

Nepal became the first team to score more than 300 runs in a T20I when it posted a total of 314 against Mongolia in the men’s cricket opener of the Asian Games at the Zhejiang University for Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field in Hangzhou on Wednesday.

Kushal Malla top-scored for Nepal with 137 not out off 50 balls, including 12 sixes and eight fours, while Dipendra Singh blasted eight sixes in 10 balls in his unbeaten 52 on the way to recording the fastest fifty in the format, breaking Yuvraj Singh’s record.

Dipendra got to his fifty in nine balls, going three faster than Yuvraj, who scored a 12-ball fifty against England in the 2007 World Cup.

Nepal’s 314/3 is the highest-ever total in T20Is, overtaking Afghanistan’s 278/3 against Ireland in 2019. Nepal also smashed a total of 26 sixes in its innings, the most by a team in a T20I innings, again breaking Afghanistan’s record from 2019.

File - Kushal Malla of Nepal bats during the Asia Cup Group A match between India and Nepal. | Photo Credit: SURJEET YADAV/Getty Images

Malla’s ton, which came in 34 balls, is also the fastest in the format, overtaking the 35-ball record held by Rohit Sharma and David Miller.

Nepal captain Rohit Paudel began the onslaught for his side as he scored 61 off 27 balls with six sixes.