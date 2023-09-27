MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Nepal becomes first team to score 300 in a T20I; Dipendra Singh breaks Yuvraj Singh’s record for fastest 50

Kushal Malla top-scored for Nepal with 137 not out off 50 balls, while Dipendra Singh blasted eight sixes in 10 balls in his unbeaten 52 on the way to recording the fastest fifty in the format, breaking Yuvraj Singh’s record.

Published : Sep 27, 2023 09:26 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File - Dipendra Singh Airee of Nepal bats during the Asia Cup
File - Dipendra Singh Airee of Nepal bats during the Asia Cup | Photo Credit: SURJEET YADAV/Getty Images
infoIcon

File - Dipendra Singh Airee of Nepal bats during the Asia Cup | Photo Credit: SURJEET YADAV/Getty Images

Nepal became the first team to score more than 300 runs in a T20I when it posted a total of 314 against Mongolia in the men’s cricket opener of the Asian Games at the Zhejiang University for Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field in Hangzhou on Wednesday.

Kushal Malla top-scored for Nepal with 137 not out off 50 balls, including 12 sixes and eight fours, while Dipendra Singh blasted eight sixes in 10 balls in his unbeaten 52 on the way to recording the fastest fifty in the format, breaking Yuvraj Singh’s record.

Dipendra got to his fifty in nine balls, going three faster than Yuvraj, who scored a 12-ball fifty against England in the 2007 World Cup.

Nepal’s 314/3 is the highest-ever total in T20Is, overtaking Afghanistan’s 278/3 against Ireland in 2019. Nepal also smashed a total of 26 sixes in its innings, the most by a team in a T20I innings, again breaking Afghanistan’s record from 2019.

File - Kushal Malla of Nepal bats during the Asia Cup Group A match between India and Nepal.
File - Kushal Malla of Nepal bats during the Asia Cup Group A match between India and Nepal. | Photo Credit: SURJEET YADAV/Getty Images
lightbox-info

File - Kushal Malla of Nepal bats during the Asia Cup Group A match between India and Nepal. | Photo Credit: SURJEET YADAV/Getty Images

Malla’s ton, which came in 34 balls, is also the fastest in the format, overtaking the 35-ball record held by Rohit Sharma and David Miller.

Nepal captain Rohit Paudel began the onslaught for his side as he scored 61 off 27 balls with six sixes.

Related Topics

Asian Games /

Nepal /

Mongolia /

Yuvraj Singh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Nepal becomes first team to score 300 in a T20I; Dipendra Singh breaks Yuvraj Singh’s record for fastest 50
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC ODI World Cup 2023 squads: Full players list of all 10 teams
    Team Sportstar
  3. ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up matches schedule: Full fixture list, match venues, date, time
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Singapore women’s hockey LIVE score, Asian Games 2023 updates: Preview, stats, streaming info; Match begins at 10:15am
    Team Sportstar
  5. Shooting LIVE SCORE Asian Games 2023: Sift Kaur, Ashi near individual medals in 50m Rifle 3p; India wins gold in 25m women’s pistol team, silver in 50m Rifle 3p women’s team event - Hangzhou 2022 updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up matches schedule: Full fixture list, match venues, date, time
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC ODI World Cup 2023 squads: Full players list of all 10 teams
    Team Sportstar
  3. Nepal becomes first team to score 300 in a T20I; Dipendra Singh breaks Yuvraj Singh’s record for fastest 50
    Team Sportstar
  4. Street Child World Cup kicks off in Chennai with focus on securing legal documentation for children
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AUS Live Streaming Info, 3rd ODI: When and where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Nepal becomes first team to score 300 in a T20I; Dipendra Singh breaks Yuvraj Singh’s record for fastest 50
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC ODI World Cup 2023 squads: Full players list of all 10 teams
    Team Sportstar
  3. ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up matches schedule: Full fixture list, match venues, date, time
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Singapore women’s hockey LIVE score, Asian Games 2023 updates: Preview, stats, streaming info; Match begins at 10:15am
    Team Sportstar
  5. Shooting LIVE SCORE Asian Games 2023: Sift Kaur, Ashi near individual medals in 50m Rifle 3p; India wins gold in 25m women’s pistol team, silver in 50m Rifle 3p women’s team event - Hangzhou 2022 updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment