Candidates 2024 Points Table: Gukesh, Nepomniachtchi stay on top; Praggnanandhaa continues on third; Humpy fifth in women’s category after round 10

India’s D. Gukesh stayed on top of the leaderboards alongside Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi after playing out a draw on Tuesday against the latter in the round 10 game of the FIDE Candidates 2024 at the Great Hall in Toronto, Canada.

Praggnanandhaa sit third with 5.5 points, while Vidit Gujrathi slipped to sixth.

Hikaru Nakamura and Fabiano Caruana moved to fourth and fifth positions after their round 10 wins.

HIGHLIGHTS | FIDE CANDIDATES 2024 ROUND 10

In the women’s category, China’s Lei Tingjie moved to joint-lead alongside compatriot Tan Zhongyi after beating Aleksandra Goryachkina.

Koneru Humpy is in fifth place with 4.5 points while R. Vaishali picked up a win over Nurgyul Salimova but still holds the last position.

CANDIDATES POINTS TABLE AFTER ROUND 10

Open Category 1. D Gukesh (IND) - 6.0 2. Ian Nepomniachtchi (RUS) - 6.0 3. R Praggnanandhaa (IND) - 5.5 4. Hikaru Nakamura (USA) - 5.5 5. Fabiano Caruana (USA) - 5.5 6. Vidit Gujrathi (IND) - 5.0 7. Alireza Firouzja (FRA) - 3.5 8. Nijat Abasov (AZE) - 3.0