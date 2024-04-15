MagazineBuy Print

Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 10: Gukesh to take on Nepomniachtchi; Vidit vs Praggnanandhaa; Humpy against Zhongyi

FIDE Candidates 2024: Follow for all LIVE updates from the round 10 of the FIDE Candidates chess tournament happening in Toronto, Canada on Tuesday.

Updated : Apr 16, 2024 00:00 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE blog of the round 10 of the FIDE Candidates chess tournament happening in Toronto, Canada on Tuesday. 

Gukesh vs Nepomniachtchi Live Board:

Vidit vs Praggnanandhaa Live Board:

  • April 15, 2024 23:47
    Open Category Points Table

    2. Ian Nepomniachtchi (RUS) - 5.5

    3. R Praggnanandhaa (IND) - 5.0

    4. Hikaru Nakamura (USA) - 4.5

    5. Vidit Gujrathi (IND) - 4.5

    5. Fabiano Caruana (USA) - 4.5

    7. Alireza Firouzja (FRA) - 3.5

    8. Nijat Abasov (AZE) - 3.0

  • April 15, 2024 23:37
    Round 9 highlights

    Chess Candidates 2024, Round 9 Highlights: Vidit beats Nakamura; Praggnanandhaa-Gukesh, Humpy-Lagno end in draw; Vaishali loses to Zhongyi

    FIDE Candidates 2024: Follow for all live updates from the Round 9 of the FIDE Candidates Chess tournament happening in Toronto, Canada on Monday.

  • April 15, 2024 23:23
    Round 10 pairings

    Open

    Hikaru Nakamura - Nijat Abasov

    Fabiano Caruana - Alireza Firouzja

    Ian Nepomniachtchi - Gukesh D

    Praggnanandhaa R - Vidit Santosh Gujrathi

    Women’s

    Kateryna Lagno - Anna Muzychuk

    Aleksandra Goryachkina - Lei Tingjie

    Nurgyul Salimova - Vaishali Rameshbabu

    Tan Zhongyi - Humpy Koneru

  • April 15, 2024 23:14
    Live Streaming Info

    Where to watch the live stream of the Candidates 2024 chess?

    The live streaming of the Candidates 2024 will be available on the FIDE YouTube channel.

    Which TV channel will broadcast the Candidates 2024 chess?

    There has been no official announcement for the broadcasting of the Candidates 2024 in India.

  • April 15, 2024 23:01
    Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the FIDE Candidates 2024 round ten, happening at the Great Hall in Toronto, Canada on Tuesday. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates. 

