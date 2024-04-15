Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 10: Gukesh to take on Nepomniachtchi; Vidit vs Praggnanandhaa; Humpy against Zhongyi

- April 15, 2024 23:47Open Category Points Table
2. Ian Nepomniachtchi (RUS) - 5.5
3. R Praggnanandhaa (IND) - 5.0
4. Hikaru Nakamura (USA) - 4.5
5. Vidit Gujrathi (IND) - 4.5
5. Fabiano Caruana (USA) - 4.5
7. Alireza Firouzja (FRA) - 3.5
8. Nijat Abasov (AZE) - 3.0
Open
Hikaru Nakamura - Nijat Abasov
Fabiano Caruana - Alireza Firouzja
Ian Nepomniachtchi - Gukesh D
Praggnanandhaa R - Vidit Santosh Gujrathi
Women’s
Kateryna Lagno - Anna Muzychuk
Aleksandra Goryachkina - Lei Tingjie
Nurgyul Salimova - Vaishali Rameshbabu
Tan Zhongyi - Humpy Koneru
Where to watch the live stream of the Candidates 2024 chess?
The live streaming of the Candidates 2024 will be available on the FIDE YouTube channel.
Which TV channel will broadcast the Candidates 2024 chess?
There has been no official announcement for the broadcasting of the Candidates 2024 in India.
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the FIDE Candidates 2024 round ten, happening at the Great Hall in Toronto, Canada on Tuesday. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.
