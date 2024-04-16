Candidates 2024: Vaishali beats Nurgyul Salimova in 10th round

India’s R. Vaishali beat Bulgaria’s Nurgyul Salimova with black pieces in the 10th round of the FIDE Candidates 2024 tournament at the Great Hall in Toronto, Canada on Tuesday.

After losing four games in succession, Vaishali finally turned the tides in her favour to her round.

Playing the Grunfeld defense game, three pawns, a rook, a bishop and a knight were already exchanged by the 15th move.

Salimova traded queens next before Vaishali made a few inaccuracies, giving an edge to the former.

The fortune swindled in Vaishali’s way as the 84th Grandmaster of India won from a completely lost position, forcing Salimova to resign on the 88th move having an extra pawn in the rook endgame.

Vaishali still sits last in the leaderboards with 3.5 points.

