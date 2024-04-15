MagazineBuy Print

Gukesh vs Ian Nepomniachtchi LIVE, FIDE Candidates 2024: Round 10 match updates

FIDE Candidates 2024: India’s D. Gukesh takes on Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi in the 10th round.

Updated : Apr 15, 2024 23:49 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
D. Gukesh takes on Ian Nepomniachtchi in the 10th round of the Candidates 2024. 
D. Gukesh takes on Ian Nepomniachtchi in the 10th round of the Candidates 2024.  | Photo Credit: Sportstar
infoIcon

D. Gukesh takes on Ian Nepomniachtchi in the 10th round of the Candidates 2024.  | Photo Credit: Sportstar

India’s D. Gukesh takes on Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi in an important round 10 clash of the FIDE Candidates 2024 tournament at the Great Hall in Toronto, Canada on Tuesday.

Both Gukesh and Nepomniachtchi sit atop with 5.5 points in nine rounds.

Check out the board below to follow all moves from the match

ROUND 10 PAIRINGS

Open
Hikaru Nakamura - Nijat Abasov
Fabiano Caruana - Alireza Firouzja
Ian Nepomniachtchi - Gukesh D
Praggnanandhaa R - Vidit Santosh Gujrathi
Women’s
Kateryna Lagno - Anna Muzychuk
Aleksandra Goryachkina - Lei Tingjie
Nurgyul Salimova - Vaishali Rameshbabu
Tan Zhongyi - Humpy Koneru

TOURNAMENT FORMAT

Both the Candidates and the Women’s Candidates are a double round-robin tournament with each player playing the rest of the field twice in a total of 14 rounds.

Players get 1 point for a win, ½ point for a draw and 0 points for a loss.

TIME CONTROL

The time control for the open category is 120 minutes for the first 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest of the game, plus a 30-second increment per move starting from move 41.

For the women’s category, it is 90 minutes for the first 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest of the game, plus a 30-second increment per move starting from move one.

PRIZE MONEY

The prize money for the open category is €48,000 (INR 43.48 Lakh) for first place, €36,000 for second place, and €24,000 for third place (with players on the same number of points sharing prize money, irrespective of tie-breaks), plus €3,500 per half-point for every player, for a total prize pool of €500,000.

In the women’s candidates, the prize money is half that of the open category, with the winner getting €24,000, €18,000 for second place, and €12,000 for third place.

In addition, €1,750 per half-point for every player, for a total prize pool of €250,000.

Candidates 2024

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
