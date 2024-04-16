Latest on Sportstar
- Glenn Maxwell reveals he asked RCB for mental and physical break, gives frank assessment of season
- Candidates 2024: Vaishali beats Nurgyul Salimova in 10th round
- Candidates 2024 Points Table: Gukesh, Nepomniachtchi stay on top; Praggnanandhaa continues on third; Humpy fifth in women’s category after round 10
- Chess Candidates 2024, Round 10 Highlights: Vaishali beats Salimova; Gukesh-Nepomniachtchi, Vidit-Praggnanandhaa, Humpy-Zhongyi settle for draw; Caruana, Hikaru win
- Praggnanandhaa vs Vidit Gujrathi, FIDE Candidates 2024: Round 10 match highlights
