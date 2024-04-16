MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Glenn Maxwell reveals he asked RCB for mental and physical break, gives frank assessment of season

RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell said that he decided to sit out of the team’s game against Sunrisers Hyderabad due to a poor run of form, revealing that he asked the management for a physical and mental break.

Published : Apr 16, 2024 06:22 IST - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Videos

  1. Glenn Maxwell reveals he asked RCB for mental and physical break, gives frank assessment of season
    Team Sportstar
  2. Delhi Capitals out of IPL 2023; Punjab Kings do not inspire playoff confidence- Highlights, analysis
    Rakesh Rao
  3. WATCH: Abhishek Sharma speaks about making way for Harry Brook as an opener after injury
    Team Sportstar
  4. MI vs DC, IPL 2022: Head-to-head stats, players to watch out for
    Team Sportstar
  5. RCB vs GT, IPL 2022: Playing XI prediction, key players, captains
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Glenn Maxwell reveals he asked RCB for mental and physical break, gives frank assessment of season
    Team Sportstar
  2. Candidates 2024: Vaishali beats Nurgyul Salimova in 10th round
    Team Sportstar
  3. Candidates 2024 Points Table: Gukesh, Nepomniachtchi stay on top; Praggnanandhaa continues on third; Humpy fifth in women’s category after round 10
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chess Candidates 2024, Round 10 Highlights: Vaishali beats Salimova; Gukesh-Nepomniachtchi, Vidit-Praggnanandhaa, Humpy-Zhongyi settle for draw; Caruana, Hikaru win
    Team Sportstar
  5. Praggnanandhaa vs Vidit Gujrathi, FIDE Candidates 2024: Round 10 match highlights
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment