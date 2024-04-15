MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024: Selection for T20 World Cup not on mind, want to help Rajasthan Royals win title, says Parag

Parag has been one of the brightest stars in Indian Super League 2024, hitting 284 runs at an average of 71 and a strike rate of 155.19, and is just below Virat Kohli in the Orang Cap standings.

Published : Apr 15, 2024 21:12 IST , Kolkata

P. K. Ajith Kumar
Parag’s consistency at No. 4 has been one of the reasons behind Rajasthan Royals’ place at the top of the table.
Parag's consistency at No. 4 has been one of the reasons behind Rajasthan Royals' place at the top of the table.
infoIcon

Parag’s consistency at No. 4 has been one of the reasons behind Rajasthan Royals’ place at the top of the table. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini/The Hindu

Riyan Parag may or may not be on the selectors’ radar for the T20 World Cup, but the very fact that it is being speculated upon tells a lot about the metamorphosis he has undergone.

Parag has been one of the brightest stars in this year’s Indian Super League (IPL). He has hit 284 runs at an average of 71 and a strike rate of 155.19.

His consistency at No. 4 has been one of the reasons behind Rajasthan Royals’ place at the top of the table.

“I have been contributing a lot to the team, and that is what I have been trying to do for the last few years, but it didn’t click, this time it has,” said Parag at a press conference ahead of Royals’ match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

About a possible place in the World Cup squad, he said he wasn’t thinking about it. “If you had told me this last year that I would be in this position, I would not have believed you,” he said.

He added that his main goal was to help the Royals win the IPL. “My focus is on how I can win matches for my team,” he said. “We haven’t won the IPL for a long time – that is the main goal.”

