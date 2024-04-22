Best bowling figures in IPL 2024: Sandeep Sharma bags five-wicket haul during RR vs MI clash

Sandeep Sharma of Rajasthan Royals bagged his first five-wicket haul in T20 cricket during the IPL 2024 match against Mumbai Indians in Jaipur on Monday.
Sandeep’s 5/18 is the best bowling figures in IPL 2024 so far; also, the third fifer of this season.
Best bowling figures in IPL 2024
1) Sandeep Sharma - 5/18 - RR vs MI
2) Jasprit Bumrah - 5/21 - MI vs RCB
3) Yash Thakur - 5/30 - LSG vs GT
4) T Natarajan - 4/19 - DC vs SRH
5) Matheesha Pathirana - 4/28 - MI vs CSK
