Best bowling figures in IPL 2024: Sandeep Sharma bags five-wicket haul during RR vs MI clash

Sandeep’s 5/18 is the best bowling figures in IPL 2024 so far; also, the third fifer of this season.

Published : Apr 22, 2024 21:23 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
RR’s Sandeep Sharma in action.
RR’s Sandeep Sharma in action. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu
RR’s Sandeep Sharma in action. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

Sandeep Sharma of Rajasthan Royals bagged his first five-wicket haul in T20 cricket during the IPL 2024 match against Mumbai Indians in Jaipur on Monday.

Sandeep’s 5/18 is the best bowling figures in IPL 2024 so far; also, the third fifer of this season.

Best bowling figures in IPL 2024

1) Sandeep Sharma - 5/18 - RR vs MI

2) Jasprit Bumrah - 5/21 - MI vs RCB

3) Yash Thakur - 5/30 - LSG vs GT

4) T Natarajan - 4/19 - DC vs SRH

5) Matheesha Pathirana - 4/28 - MI vs CSK

IPL 2024 /

Sandeep Sharma

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
