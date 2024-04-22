Mitchell Marsh ruled out of IPL 2024, expected to be fit for T20 World Cup

Delhi Capitals will be without Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh for the rest of the season, with the player returning home for a hamstring injury, three weeks ago.

“I spoke to him today, it’s a little bit longer than any first thought to get over it. I don’t think the World Cup will be an issue, but It’ll be hard work to see him coming back here for us,” said Ricky Ponting, the Delhi Capitals head coach.

Marsh last played in Visakhapatnam, where the Capitals suffered a 106-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders. He was dismissed for a duck by fellow country man Mitchell Starc in that game.

In the first three matches of the season where he featured for DC, Marsh managed to score 61 runs.

He picked up a hamstring injury early in April, and after missing a couple of matches for his franchise flew back home to Perth on April 14 to manage his recovery.

Marsh’s fitness was a key concern for his franchise as well as Australia, with him expected to lead the side at the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Marsh has 1432 runs at an average of 34.09 and a strike rate of 135.34, with nine half-centuries to his name in T20Is. Additionally, he also has 17 wickets at an average of 22.76 for Australia in this format.

He was a key component in Australia’s maiden Men’s T20 World Cup win in 2021, scoring 185 runs at an average of 61.66 and a strike rate of 146.82, contributing with a match-winning 77* in the final against New Zealand.