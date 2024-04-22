MagazineBuy Print

Saurav Ghosal retires from professional squash, hopes to keep playing for India

Two-time Asian Games gold medallist Saurav Ghosal announced his retirement from professional squash on Monday.

Published : Apr 22, 2024 19:47 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Saurav Ghosal retired from professional squash. (File Photo)
Saurav Ghosal retired from professional squash. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B
infoIcon

Saurav Ghosal retired from professional squash. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

Two-time Asian Games gold medallist Saurav Ghosal announced his retirement from professional squash on Monday.

“I started my journey on @psaworldtour 22 years ago. At the time, I never thought in my wildest dreams, I would play professional squash for so long. As I travelled across the world, playing on some of the biggest stages our wonderful sport offered, I thought it would never come to an end. But, there’s always an end point. I am overwhelmed with emotions as I write this message. This sport has been my passion, my livelihood, and my identity for so many years. So, with a heart filled with pride and a tinge of sadness, I announce my retirement from the PSA,” said Ghosal.

However, Ghosal hopes to play for India.

“Hopefully, there’s some fight left in me, and I can achieve a bit more for my country. Till then, THANK YOU!”

More to follow..

Related Topics

Squash /

Sourav Ghoshal /

PSA

