KKR vs RR, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders faces Rajasthan Royals in bid to dethrone table-topper

On one of cricket’s most iconic grounds on Tuesday night, two teams in top form, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, come face to face in what should be a fascinating battle in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

The Royals, with five wins from six games, are sitting atop the table – a spot the Knight Riders, who have four wins from five, will be eyeing.

After crushing Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets with over four overs to spare at the same venue, the host side is looking formidable. RR landed in this historic metropolis after winning its last match – though it was a much closer encounter against Punjab Kings – off the second last ball.

Sanju Samsmon’s men had won that match without two of their most experienced stars, Jos Buttler and R. Ashwin. Its star of the season, Riyan Parag, had a relatively quiet game too, but Shimron Hetmyer steered his team to victory with an unbeaten 10-ball 27 – such has been RR’s depth.

While Parag and Samson are among the leading run-scorers, Yuzvendra Chahal has worn the purple cap for much of the season.

The wrist-spinner though has to bowl against an explosive batting line-up featuring the likes of Phil Salt, fresh from his 47-ball 89 not out against LSG, Andre Russell, skipper Shreyas Iyer and Sunil Narine.

Narine has also been effective with the ball and Mitchell Starc must be raring to go too, after his three-wicket haul – two of them came in the final over – on Sunday.