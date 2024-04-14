KKR vs LSG, IPL 2024: Starc unbothered about criticism, says needed some time to get used to T20 cricket

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc said he needed some time to get used to T20 matches before picking up three wickets and contributing to Kolkata Knight Riders’ emphatic eight-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League at the Eden Gardens here on Sunday.

Starc was not bothered about the criticism that he did not do well in earlier matches. “I haven’t played a lot of T20 cricket in the last couple of years, so it has probably taken me a little bit longer than I would have liked to get back into the rhythm of things and make a better impact,” said Starc after the match.

Starc said the pitch was two paced during the daytime and got better to bat on in the evening.

Analysing the defeat, LSG coach Justin Langer said, “We were down in so many areas today. We kept losing wickets, had a lot of extras, dropped a couple of catches. So the little basics that you would likely think we would pride ourselves on, we didn’t execute those today.

“The last two matches we’ve scored only four boundaries off the spinners. It’s something we’ll look at for sure.”