MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

KKR vs LSG, IPL 2024: Starc unbothered about criticism, says needed some time to get used to T20 cricket

Starc, who took three wickets against LSG, said the pitch was two paced during the day time and got better to bat on in the evening.

Published : Apr 14, 2024 21:36 IST , KOLKATA - 1 MIN READ

Y. B. Sarangi
Kolkata Knight Riders’ Mitchell Starc in action.
Kolkata Knight Riders’ Mitchell Starc in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Mitchell Starc in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc said he needed some time to get used to T20 matches before picking up three wickets and contributing to Kolkata Knight Riders’ emphatic eight-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League at the Eden Gardens here on Sunday.

Starc was not bothered about the criticism that he did not do well in earlier matches. “I haven’t played a lot of T20 cricket in the last couple of years, so it has probably taken me a little bit longer than I would have liked to get back into the rhythm of things and make a better impact,” said Starc after the match.

Starc said the pitch was two paced during the daytime and got better to bat on in the evening.

Report | Salt, Starc shine in Kolkata Knight Riders’ first win over Lucknow Super Giants

Analysing the defeat, LSG coach Justin Langer said, “We were down in so many areas today. We kept losing wickets, had a lot of extras, dropped a couple of catches. So the little basics that you would likely think we would pride ourselves on, we didn’t execute those today.

“The last two matches we’ve scored only four boundaries off the spinners. It’s something we’ll look at for sure.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Mitchell Starc /

IPL 2024 /

Kolkata Knight Riders /

Lucknow Super Giants

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MI vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings 206/4 (20); Dube, Ruturaj scores fifties; Dhoni hits 3 sixes in last over
    Team Sportstar
  2. KKR vs LSG, IPL 2024: Starc unbothered about criticism, says needed some time to get used to T20 cricket
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Bayer Leverkusen vs SV Werder Bremen LIVE score, B04 1-0 SVW, Bundesliga 2023-24: Boniface scores from spot for Werkself lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. MI vs CSK, Dhoni IPL 2024 Performance Tracker: MSD scores hattrick of sixes against Mumbai Indians
    Team Sportstar
  5. Former Champions League and Premier League winner Werder Bremen accused of walking out on team against Leverkusen
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. KKR vs LSG, IPL 2024: Starc unbothered about criticism, says needed some time to get used to T20 cricket
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. MI vs CSK, Dhoni IPL 2024 Performance Tracker: MSD scores hattrick of sixes against Mumbai Indians
    Team Sportstar
  3. MI vs CSK, IPL 2024: MS Dhoni completes 5000 runs for Chennai Super Kings
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: RCB not worrying about Kohli’s strike rate; backs ‘disappointed’ Maxwell to come good
    Ashwin Achal
  5. RCB vs SRH, IPL 2024: Bengaluru sweats on bowling against aggressive Hyderabad batting
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MI vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings 206/4 (20); Dube, Ruturaj scores fifties; Dhoni hits 3 sixes in last over
    Team Sportstar
  2. KKR vs LSG, IPL 2024: Starc unbothered about criticism, says needed some time to get used to T20 cricket
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Bayer Leverkusen vs SV Werder Bremen LIVE score, B04 1-0 SVW, Bundesliga 2023-24: Boniface scores from spot for Werkself lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. MI vs CSK, Dhoni IPL 2024 Performance Tracker: MSD scores hattrick of sixes against Mumbai Indians
    Team Sportstar
  5. Former Champions League and Premier League winner Werder Bremen accused of walking out on team against Leverkusen
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment