MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WADA: ‘No credible evidence of wrongdoing was provided’ in Chinese swimming case

WADA president Witold Banka said they had received “no credible evidence of wrongdoing” during investigation into Chinese swimmers who competed in Tokyo despite testing positive for a heart drug.

Published : Apr 22, 2024 21:20 IST , Miami, United States - 1 MIN READ

AFP
World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) President, Witold Banka said his organisation had received “no credible evidence of wrongdoing” during their investigation into Chinese swimmers. 
World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) President, Witold Banka said his organisation had received “no credible evidence of wrongdoing” during their investigation into Chinese swimmers.  | Photo Credit: DENIS BALIBOUSE
infoIcon

World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) President, Witold Banka said his organisation had received “no credible evidence of wrongdoing” during their investigation into Chinese swimmers.  | Photo Credit: DENIS BALIBOUSE

The president of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Monday said his organisation had received “no credible evidence of wrongdoing” during their investigation into Chinese swimmers being allowed to compete after testing positive for a prescription heart drug.

The sport was rocked at the weekend by revelations that 23 Chinese swimmers tested positive for trimetazidine (TMZ) -- which can enhance performance -- ahead of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

The swimmers were allowed to compete after world governing bodies accepted China’s findings that they had ingested it unwittingly from food during a meet in late 2020 and the early days of 2021.

Several went on to win medals, including gold, and many are in line to compete at the Paris Olympics this summer.

“Having spoken at length with our science department, legal affairs department and intelligence investigations unit, what I can say right now is that at every stage, WADA followed the whole due process and diligently investigated every line of inquiry in this matter,” said WADA president Witold Banka.

“If we had to do it over again now, we would do exactly the same thing,” he added.

Beijing on Monday called reports of the positive tests “fake news”.

China’s foreign ministry hit back at the widespread reports, which first emerged in the New York Times and German broadcaster ARD on Saturday, and cited a review of confidential documents and emails.

“The relevant reports are fake news and not factual,” said foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin.

Related Topics

WADA /

Tokyo Olympics /

Witold Banka

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24 semifinal 1: Mohun Bagan SG looks to continue ‘silver lining’ against Odisha FC
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  2. Saurav Ghosal retires from professional squash, hopes to keep playing for India
    K. Keerthivasan
  3. RR vs MI Live Score IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals 11/0 (1); Buttler, Jaiswal begin 180-run chase vs Mumbai Indians
    Team Sportstar
  4. WADA: ‘No credible evidence of wrongdoing was provided’ in Chinese swimming case
    AFP
  5. Indian men’s hockey team needs to improve on its defensive structure, says Rupinderpal Singh
    K. Keerthivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Swimming

  1. WADA: ‘No credible evidence of wrongdoing was provided’ in Chinese swimming case
    AFP
  2. WADA stands by decision to clear Chinese swimmers for Tokyo Olympics, citing contaminated samples
    AP
  3. China calls swimmer doping reports ‘fake news’
    AFP
  4. O’Callaghan upstages Olympic champion Titmus as McKeown challenges world record
    AFP
  5. Swimming: Titmus fires Olympic warning with fastest 400m freestyle of year
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24 semifinal 1: Mohun Bagan SG looks to continue ‘silver lining’ against Odisha FC
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  2. Saurav Ghosal retires from professional squash, hopes to keep playing for India
    K. Keerthivasan
  3. RR vs MI Live Score IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals 11/0 (1); Buttler, Jaiswal begin 180-run chase vs Mumbai Indians
    Team Sportstar
  4. WADA: ‘No credible evidence of wrongdoing was provided’ in Chinese swimming case
    AFP
  5. Indian men’s hockey team needs to improve on its defensive structure, says Rupinderpal Singh
    K. Keerthivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment