National Aquatic Championships 2024: Hashika Ramachandra breaks 13-year-old 400m record on first day

Published : Sep 10, 2024 21:21 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Hashika Ramachandra, who broke the broke the National Record in the Women's 400m Freestyle event.
Hashika Ramachandra, who broke the broke the National Record in the Women’s 400m Freestyle event. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Hashika Ramachandra, who broke the broke the National Record in the Women’s 400m Freestyle event. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Hashika Ramachandra broke the National Record in the Women’s 400m Freestyle event at the 77th Senior National Aquatic Championships 2024 which began today at the International Aquatic Complex in Yemmekere, Mangaluru.

The Karnataka swimmer broke the 13-year-old record held previously by Richa Mishra (4:25.76) from Ranchi, by clocking 4:24.70. 

The Men’s 400m saw Karnataka’s Aneesh S Gowda claim the top spot with a time of 3:56.59 with Dharshan S finishing a distant second, clocking 4:01.39.

Dhanush Suresh, from Tamil Nadu, finished first in the Men’s 200m Breaststroke with a timing of 2:18.85 ahead of Karnataka’s Manikanta L who clocked 2:20.66.

Karnataka’s Thanya Shadakshari won the Women’s 200m Breaststroke with a time of 2:40.54. Maharashtra’s Jyoti Bajirao Pati, who clocked 2:42.01 finished second in the event.

Shirin, Shalini R Dixit, Naisha, and Hashika Ramachandra from Karnataka led the Women’s 4 x 200m Freestyle relay from the start and claimed the top spot with a timing of 8:54.85. In the Men’s 4 x 200m Freestyle relay, Aneesh S Gowda, Dharshan S, Kartikeyan Nair, and Dhakshan S from Karnataka won with a time of 7:42.90.

Results:
Men:
400m Freestyle: Aneesh S Gowda 3:56.59, Dharshan S 4:01.39, Devansh Maheshkumar Parmar 4:01.39
200m Breaststroke: Dhanush Suresh 2:18.85, Manikanta L 2:20.66, Anoop Augustine 2:21.63
100m Backstroke: Akash Mani 56.15, Rishabh Anupam Das 57.28, Vinayak Vijay 57.66
50m Butterfly: B Benedicton Rohit 24.22, Mihir Ambre 24.37, Adhithya Dinesh 24.63
4 x 200m Freestyle: Karnataka (Aneesh S Gowda, Dharshan S, Kartikeyan Nair, Dhakshan S) 7:42.90, RSPB (Sanu Debnath, Devansh Maheshkumar Parmar, M Vasuram, Sathya Sai Krishnan M) 7:47.64, SSCB (Unni Krishnan s, Ronak Nitin Sawant, Ansu Kar, Anand As) 7:50.45
Women
400m Freestyle: Hashika Ramachandra 4:24.70 (NR), Vritti Agarwal 4:25.09, Bhavya Sachdeva 4:30.94
200m Breaststroke: Thanya Shadakshari 2:40.54, Jyoti Bajirao Pati 2:42.01, Harshitha Jayaram 2:43.48
100m Backstroke: Soubrity Mondal 1:05.51, Pratyasa Ray 1:05.82, Rujuta Prasad Rajadnya 1:06.30
50m Butterfly: Mahi Swetraj 28.33, Manavi Varma 28.67, Rujuta Prasad Rajadnya 28.70.
4 x 200m Freestyle: Karnataka (Shirin, Shalini R Dixit, Naisha, Hashika Ramachandra) 8:54.85, Maharashtra (Deepti Raghunath Tilak, Diksha Sandip Yadav, Dakshajaa Dey Upreti, Aditi Satish Hegde) 9:01.15, Odisha (Sonia Patel, Divyanka Dibyajyoti Pradhan, Pratyasa Ray, Shristi Upadhaya) 9:03.53

Related Topics

National aquatic championship /

National Swimming Championship

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

