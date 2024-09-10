National Aquatic Championships 2024: Hashika Ramachandra breaks 13-year-old 400m record on first day

Hashika Ramachandra broke the National Record in the Women’s 400m Freestyle event at the 77th Senior National Aquatic Championships 2024 which began today at the International Aquatic Complex in Yemmekere, Mangaluru.

The Karnataka swimmer broke the 13-year-old record held previously by Richa Mishra (4:25.76) from Ranchi, by clocking 4:24.70.

The Men’s 400m saw Karnataka’s Aneesh S Gowda claim the top spot with a time of 3:56.59 with Dharshan S finishing a distant second, clocking 4:01.39.

Dhanush Suresh, from Tamil Nadu, finished first in the Men’s 200m Breaststroke with a timing of 2:18.85 ahead of Karnataka’s Manikanta L who clocked 2:20.66.

Karnataka’s Thanya Shadakshari won the Women’s 200m Breaststroke with a time of 2:40.54. Maharashtra’s Jyoti Bajirao Pati, who clocked 2:42.01 finished second in the event.

Shirin, Shalini R Dixit, Naisha, and Hashika Ramachandra from Karnataka led the Women’s 4 x 200m Freestyle relay from the start and claimed the top spot with a timing of 8:54.85. In the Men’s 4 x 200m Freestyle relay, Aneesh S Gowda, Dharshan S, Kartikeyan Nair, and Dhakshan S from Karnataka won with a time of 7:42.90.