Indian sports wrap, September 9: Indian team wins 21 medals, including 7 gold in World Deaf Shooting Championships

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on September 9.

Published : Sep 09, 2024 17:40 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Abhinav Deshwal clinches a Silver Medal in Men's 10m Air Pistol event at the second World Deaf Shooting Championship, in Hanover on Saturday.
| Photo Credit: ANI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Abhinav Deshwal clinches a Silver Medal in Men’s 10m Air Pistol event at the second World Deaf Shooting Championship, in Hanover on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ANI

SHOOTING

World Deaf Shooting Championships: Indian team wins 21 medals, including 7 gold

India won 21 medals, including seven gold, to top the tally at the second World Deaf Shooting Championships in Hanover, Germany, the NRAI said on Monday.

India also won seven silver and as many bronze medals in the tournament which concluded on Sunday.

Ukraine finished second with seven gold, five silver and six bronze and hosts Germany were third with two gold, one silver and one bronze medal, according to a release from National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).

On the final day of competitions, Mahit Sandhu clinched the gold medal in women’s 50m rifle 3 positions (3P).

Abhinav Deshwal secured gold in the men’s 25m standard pistol event while Chetan Hanmant Sapkal secured bronze in the same event.

The Indian team of 13 shooters participated in 15 out of the 16 events at the championships which had 70 participants from 16 countries.

Pistol shooter Deshwal won five medals -- one gold and four silver -- to return home with the most number of individual medals.

Sandhu won four medals -- three gold and one silver -- in the rifle events.

Dhanush Srikanth won two gold medals in 10m air rifle individual and mixed events. Anuya Prasad (women’s 10m air pistol) and Shourya Saini (men’s 50m 3P) won the other gold medals for the Indian team.

The Indians also went on to break multiple deaf world records and championship records in the event.

- PTI

SWIMMING

Nataraj, Aneesh among top swimmers in National Aquatic meet

Olympian Srihari Nataraj, freestyle specialist Aneesh Gowda and the promising Harshita Jayaram will be some of the frontline swimmers in action during the 77th Senior National Aquatic Championships, beginning in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

The tournament, concluding on September 15, is crucial for Indian swimmers as the ‘A’ Qualification mark for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics is up for grabs.

Karnataka is the defending champion in the event which will see participation of over 500 swimmers from 31 states.

Nataraj, who competed in the 100m backstroke in the recent Paris Olympics, said he was looking to give his best in the meet.

“I am looking forward to being in my best form and I will be vying for gold in all my events and make use of the home advantage,” said Nataraj, a national record holder in 50m, 100m and 200m backstroke.

- PTI

