IPL 2024: SRH VS RCB: Sunrisers Hyderabad breaks record, posts highest match aggregate

The highest aggregate was crossed in IPL 2024 once again, with SRH posting 287/3, breaking their earlier record. SRH had recorded 277/3 in 20 overs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad against the Mumbai Indians earlier in the season.

As many as 549 runs were in the game as RCB finished at 262/7, with Hyderabad winning the game by 25 runs.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru held the record before SRH when it posted 263 runs against Pune Warriors India in Bengaluru in 2013.

Travis Head’s destructive hundred was the driving force behind Sunrisers Hyderabad’s record-breaking 287 against a rudderless Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The Sunrisers went past their own record, raising the bar for the highest total in the IPL so far.