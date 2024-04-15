MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: SRH VS RCB: Sunrisers Hyderabad breaks record, posts highest match aggregate

As many as 549 runs were in the game as RCB finished at 262/7, with Hyderabad winning the game by 25 runs.

Published : Apr 15, 2024 23:18 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Travis Head celebrates his century against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Travis Head celebrates his century against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: ANI
infoIcon

Travis Head celebrates his century against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: ANI

The highest aggregate was crossed in IPL 2024 once again, with SRH posting 287/3, breaking their earlier record. SRH had recorded 277/3 in 20 overs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad against the Mumbai Indians earlier in the season.

As many as 549 runs were in the game as RCB finished at 262/7, with Hyderabad winning the game by 25 runs.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru held the record before SRH when it posted 263 runs against Pune Warriors India in Bengaluru in 2013.

Travis Head’s destructive hundred was the driving force behind Sunrisers Hyderabad’s record-breaking 287 against a rudderless Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The Sunrisers went past their own record, raising the bar for the highest total in the IPL so far.

Related Topics

Sunrisers Hyderabad /

Royal Challengers Bengaluru /

IPL /

IPL 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: Head, Klaasen shine as SRH beats RCB by 25 runs in a high-scoring thriller
    Ashwin Achal
  2. RCB vs SRH Live score, IPL 2024 Updates: RCB 262/9 (20); Sunrisers beat Royal Challenger Bengaluru by 25 runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: SRH VS RCB: Sunrisers Hyderabad breaks record, posts highest match aggregate
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after RCB vs SRH: Chahal continues at top, Bumrah in second place; Cummins rises to fourth
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 10: Gukesh to take on Nepomniachtchi; Vidit vs Praggnanandhaa; Humpy against Zhongyi
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024: Head, Klaasen shine as SRH beats RCB by 25 runs in a high-scoring thriller
    Ashwin Achal
  2. IPL 2024: SRH VS RCB: Sunrisers Hyderabad breaks record, posts highest match aggregate
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024 Points Table updated after RCB vs SRH: Sunrisers maintain fourth position; Royal Challengers Bengaluru last in standings
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Selection for T20 World Cup not on mind, want to help Rajasthan Royals win title, says Parag
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. IPL 2024: SRH records most sixes vs RCB; List of most sixes scored in an innings in Indian Premier League
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: Head, Klaasen shine as SRH beats RCB by 25 runs in a high-scoring thriller
    Ashwin Achal
  2. RCB vs SRH Live score, IPL 2024 Updates: RCB 262/9 (20); Sunrisers beat Royal Challenger Bengaluru by 25 runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: SRH VS RCB: Sunrisers Hyderabad breaks record, posts highest match aggregate
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after RCB vs SRH: Chahal continues at top, Bumrah in second place; Cummins rises to fourth
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 10: Gukesh to take on Nepomniachtchi; Vidit vs Praggnanandhaa; Humpy against Zhongyi
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment