Dharamsala to get India’s first “hybrid pitch”

‘The Universal’ machine, used in Dharamshala for the hybrid pitch, will be taken to Ahmedabad and Mumbai to create further such pitches. It will remain in India for future projects.

Published : Apr 15, 2024 23:09 IST , Dharamsala - 2 MINS READ

PTI
General view of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on March 09, 2024, in Dharamsala, India.
General view of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on March 09, 2024, in Dharamsala, India. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
General view of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on March 09, 2024, in Dharamsala, India. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) stadium has become the first BCCI-accredited venue to install a state-of-the-art ‘hybrid pitch’ and future international and IPL matches will be held on this track.

The Netherlands-based ‘SISGrass’, a part of the SIS Pitches group of companies, has been roped in for the first-ever hybrid pitch installation.

According to a press release, “this cutting-edge technology will transform the game by providing a more durable, consistent, and high-performing playing surface.”

HPCA president RP Singh said, “The arrival of ground-breaking hybrid pitch technology in India signifies a game-changing moment for our national cricket.”

Paul Taylor, a former England cricketer and SIS’s international cricket director said, “As we inject new and improved technological advancements into India’s vibrant cricket ecosystem, we foresee a catalytic effect on its growth trajectory.” “At SISGrass, and working with fine turf specialists Greater Ten, our delivery partner in India, we are committed to investing in this ecosystem by providing top-notch facilities such as hybrid pitches,” he added.

SIS forayed in India after the ICC allowed the use of hybrid surfaces for T20 and 50-over competitions.

Following the success of installing hybrids across English cricket grounds, SIS decided to develop the technology in India.

The surface contains a small percentage of polymer fibre with the natural turf inside cricket stadiums. This composition is believed to be more resilient to stresses created during play, while prolonging the life of the pitch, guaranteeing an even bounce and easing pressure on groundstaff.

The completed installations are still predominantly natural grass, with only five per cent polymer fibre used to ensure that the characteristics of an all-natural pitch are maintained.

‘The Universal’ machine, used in Dharamshala for the hybrid pitch, will be taken to Ahmedabad and Mumbai to create further such pitches. It will remain in India for future projects.

In the UK, hybrid pitches are approved for T20 and 50-over competitions and will also be used in the four-day County Championship matches this season. The Universal machine has been used to install SISGrass at various grounds in England such as Lord’s, The Oval, Edgbaston, Old Trafford and Trent Bridge.

It must be noted that Dharamsala’s pitch and outfield came under scanner during the ODI World Cup last year, and the entire playing surface was refurbished.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

