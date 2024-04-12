Cheteshwar Pujara began his third season with Sussex in the county championship in the match against Leicestershire on Friday.
Pujara joined Sussex in the 2022 season and has played 18 matches for the county side that has returned to Division One this season. He will be available for the first seven matches this season.
The 36-year-old has had a great stint with the club, collecting 1,863 runs at an average of 64.24, which includes eight tons and three half-centuries.
Pujara goes into the season on the back of a solid Ranji Trophy 2023-24 season where he scored 829 runs in 13 innings at an average of 69.08 for Saurashtra.
He has previously represented Derbyshire, Yorkshire, and Nottinghamshire in the county championship.
Latest on Sportstar
- LSG vs DC Live Score IPL 2024: Struggling Delhi Capitals eyes win over Lucknow Super Giants with Mayank Yadav injured; Toss at 7PM
- Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch HFC v KBFC; Head-to-head
- Cheteshwar Pujara returns to his third county championship with Sussex
- Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: Updates of HFC v KBFC; Lineups out soon; Kick off at 7:30 PM IST
- WATCH: Player whipped by fan during confrontation after Saudi Super Cup final
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE