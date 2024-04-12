Cheteshwar Pujara returns to his third county championship with Sussex

Cheteshwar Pujara began his third season with Sussex in the county championship in the match against Leicestershire on Friday.

Pujara joined Sussex in the 2022 season and has played 18 matches for the county side that has returned to Division One this season. He will be available for the first seven matches this season.

TEAM NEWS! 🌟



Cheteshwar Pujara returns and Ari Karvelas makes his first appearance of the season in place of Oli Carter and Ollie Robinson. 📝 We've won the toss and elected to bowl first. 🏏 #GOSBTSpic.twitter.com/5CmxGYGIQW — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) April 12, 2024

The 36-year-old has had a great stint with the club, collecting 1,863 runs at an average of 64.24, which includes eight tons and three half-centuries.

Pujara goes into the season on the back of a solid Ranji Trophy 2023-24 season where he scored 829 runs in 13 innings at an average of 69.08 for Saurashtra.

He has previously represented Derbyshire, Yorkshire, and Nottinghamshire in the county championship.