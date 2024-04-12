MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Cheteshwar Pujara returns to his third county championship with Sussex

Pujara joined Sussex in the 2022 season and has played 18 matches for the county side that has returned to Division One this season.

Published : Apr 12, 2024 18:22 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Cheteshwar Pujara in action.
FILE PHOTO: Cheteshwar Pujara in action. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu.
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Cheteshwar Pujara in action. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu.

Cheteshwar Pujara began his third season with Sussex in the county championship in the match against Leicestershire on Friday.

Pujara joined Sussex in the 2022 season and has played 18 matches for the county side that has returned to Division One this season. He will be available for the first seven matches this season.

The 36-year-old has had a great stint with the club, collecting 1,863 runs at an average of 64.24, which includes eight tons and three half-centuries.

Pujara goes into the season on the back of a solid Ranji Trophy 2023-24 season where he scored 829 runs in 13 innings at an average of 69.08 for Saurashtra.

He has previously represented Derbyshire, Yorkshire, and Nottinghamshire in the county championship.

Related stories

Related Topics

Cheteshwar Pujara /

sussex /

County Championship

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LSG vs DC Live Score IPL 2024: Struggling Delhi Capitals eyes win over Lucknow Super Giants with Mayank Yadav injured; Toss at 7PM
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch HFC v KBFC; Head-to-head
    Team Sportstar
  3. Cheteshwar Pujara returns to his third county championship with Sussex
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: Updates of HFC v KBFC; Lineups out soon; Kick off at 7:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. WATCH: Player whipped by fan during confrontation after Saudi Super Cup final
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Cheteshwar Pujara returns to his third county championship with Sussex
    Team Sportstar
  2. Drained Zampa looking to rest up for T20 World Cup after IPL withdrawal
    Reuters
  3. Rising temperature leads to shortened A-Division League games in Kerala
    Stan Rayan
  4. HCA faces heat over non-payment of pending electricity bills
    V.S. Aravind
  5. PAK vs NZ: Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim recalled to Pakistan squad for New Zealand T20I series
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LSG vs DC Live Score IPL 2024: Struggling Delhi Capitals eyes win over Lucknow Super Giants with Mayank Yadav injured; Toss at 7PM
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch HFC v KBFC; Head-to-head
    Team Sportstar
  3. Cheteshwar Pujara returns to his third county championship with Sussex
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: Updates of HFC v KBFC; Lineups out soon; Kick off at 7:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. WATCH: Player whipped by fan during confrontation after Saudi Super Cup final
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment