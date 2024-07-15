MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PCB appoints Tony Hemming as chief curator for 2 years

The Australian has worked in the past with the ICC and has four decades of experience in pitch and outfield management, having worked on Melbourne, Perth and Hobart grounds apart from supervising tracks in Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Published : Jul 15, 2024 18:47 IST , Lahore - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Representative Image: The foreign curator has been tasked with improving the quality of pitches for the upcoming home series against Bangladesh, England and West Indies this season.
Representative Image: The foreign curator has been tasked with improving the quality of pitches for the upcoming home series against Bangladesh, England and West Indies this season. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Representative Image: The foreign curator has been tasked with improving the quality of pitches for the upcoming home series against Bangladesh, England and West Indies this season. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Pakistan Cricket Board has appointed Australia’s Tony Hemming as its new chief curator on a two-year contract.

In the past the PCB had hired the services of foreign curators like Andy Atkinson to help improve the quality of pitches in the country but this is the first time it has offered a long-term contract to a foreign curator.

Hemmings hails from Western Australia. The Australian has worked in the past with the ICC and has four decades of experience in pitch and outfield management, having worked on Melbourne, Perth and Hobart grounds apart from supervising tracks in Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The foreign curator has been tasked with improving the quality of pitches for the upcoming home series against Bangladesh, England and West Indies this season, besides also supervising the preparation of pitches for the domestic season.

“Hemming will also oversee pitch preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which Pakistan will host from 19 February to 9 March,” added PCB in a statement.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Board

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PCB appoints Tony Hemming as chief curator for 2 years
    PTI
  2. ESP 2-1 ENG, Euro 2024 final highlights: Oyarzabal scores late winner as Spain beats England to win record fourth title
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Ball-shy England dealt familiar fate as final hurdle proves too far
    Aashin Prasad
  4. Copa America 2024: Argentina’s victory celebrations marred by violence
    AFP
  5. EURO 2024 FINAL match in pictures, Spain vs England: Spain beats England to lift title after 12 years
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. PCB appoints Tony Hemming as chief curator for 2 years
    PTI
  2. Paris Olympics: Kohli wishes good luck to India’s Games-bound athletes
    PTI
  3. ZIM vs IND 5th T20I: It is a good thing that everyone is performing, says Gill on competition for openers’ slots
    PTI
  4. Cummins to miss Australia’s limited-overs tour to England and Scotland
    AP
  5. ZIM vs IND 5th T20I: Hunger to win, adapting to conditions quickly helped us bounce back, says Gill
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PCB appoints Tony Hemming as chief curator for 2 years
    PTI
  2. ESP 2-1 ENG, Euro 2024 final highlights: Oyarzabal scores late winner as Spain beats England to win record fourth title
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Ball-shy England dealt familiar fate as final hurdle proves too far
    Aashin Prasad
  4. Copa America 2024: Argentina’s victory celebrations marred by violence
    AFP
  5. EURO 2024 FINAL match in pictures, Spain vs England: Spain beats England to lift title after 12 years
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment