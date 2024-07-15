PCB appoints Tony Hemming as chief curator for 2 years

The Pakistan Cricket Board has appointed Australia’s Tony Hemming as its new chief curator on a two-year contract.

In the past the PCB had hired the services of foreign curators like Andy Atkinson to help improve the quality of pitches in the country but this is the first time it has offered a long-term contract to a foreign curator.

Hemmings hails from Western Australia. The Australian has worked in the past with the ICC and has four decades of experience in pitch and outfield management, having worked on Melbourne, Perth and Hobart grounds apart from supervising tracks in Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The foreign curator has been tasked with improving the quality of pitches for the upcoming home series against Bangladesh, England and West Indies this season, besides also supervising the preparation of pitches for the domestic season.

“Hemming will also oversee pitch preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which Pakistan will host from 19 February to 9 March,” added PCB in a statement.