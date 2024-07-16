MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PKL 2024: Tamil Thalaivas appoints Udaya Kumar, Dharmaraj Cheralathan in dual coaching roles

For the first time in PKL history, a team has chosen to proceed without a traditional head coach and assistant coach, instead opting for a dual-coach system to enhance and guide the team collaboratively.

Published : Jul 16, 2024 16:17 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File images of Dharmaraj Cheralathan and Udaya Kumar.
File images of Dharmaraj Cheralathan and Udaya Kumar. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

File images of Dharmaraj Cheralathan and Udaya Kumar. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tamil Thalaivas on Tuesday announced the appointment of Udaya Kumar as the chief coach and Dharmaraj Cheralathan as the strategy coach for the upcoming season 11 of the Pro Kabaddi League.

For the first time in PKL history, a team has chosen to proceed without a traditional head coach and assistant coach, instead opting for a dual-coach system to enhance and guide the team collaboratively.

Kumar brings a wealth of experience to Tamil Thalaivas. Known for his exceptional skills in player development, Kumar has an impressive track record as the coach of the Indian kabaddi team, leading them to gold medal victories in the Asian Games in 2002, 2006, and 2014. His responsibilities with the team will include year-round player development and enhancing the overall skill set of the team. Kumar’s expertise is expected to play a crucial role in nurturing young talent and strengthening the squad further.

“With a meticulously restructured team, fortified defensive capabilities, and a precise offensive strategy, we are setting our sights on the Season 11 Championship. By implementing a cohesive team dynamic, we aim to secure a remarkable victory. Rather than focusing on established superstars, we are committed to providing opportunities to new, young, and talented players,” said Kumar.

Cheralathan, an ex-Pro Kabaddi player, is known for his strategic acumen and on-field prowess. A key player in Patna Pirates’ Season 4 PKL triumph, Cheralathan also boasts a stellar international career, having won the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup and securing gold medals in the 2017 South Asian Games and the Asian Beach Games.

Currently the head coach of the Indian Railways team, which recently finished as runners-up in the Senior Nationals, Cheralathan will focus on match strategies and in-game decision-making for Tamil Thalaivas.

“As we hail from the birthplace of kabaddi, we have a profound obligation to the sport. I am confident that we will make a strong comeback this year. We are introducing innovative strategies and are committed to giving our fullest effort this season.”, said Cheralathan, the most celebrated kabaddi player of TN.

READ | Dabang Delhi K.C. appoints Joginder Narwal as head coach

Tamil Thalaivas believes that the combination of Kumar’s skill development expertise and Cheralathan’s strategic insights will be instrumental in the team’s quest for the PKL Season 11 title. With their immense experience and dedication, the coaching duo is set to lead the Thalaivas to new heights.

“The idea of onboarding coaches with diverse roles is to focus on the franchise’s long-term vision of nurturing and developing young talent. Cheralathan, an ex-PKL player, brings a fresh ideology to the team and extensive experience in on-mat decision-making. His ability to connect with players will be invaluable in achieving our goals,” said Shushen Vashishth, CEO, Tamil Thailavas.

Related Topics

ProKabaddi League /

Tamil Thalaivas /

Dharmaraj Cherlathan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 2024: Tamil Thalaivas appoints Udaya Kumar, Dharmaraj Cheralathan in dual coaching roles
    Team Sportstar
  2. Australian cyclist Chris Harper withdraws from Tour de France with COVID-19 symptoms
    AP
  3. Gareth Southgate steps down as England manager after Euro 2024 final defeat
    Team Sportstar
  4. What is the mascot of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024: Rhythm, fitness key in three-year Olympic cycle for India athletes
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Kabaddi

  1. PKL 2024: Tamil Thalaivas appoints Udaya Kumar, Dharmaraj Cheralathan in dual coaching roles
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL: Dabang Delhi K.C. appoints Joginder Narwal as head coach
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL 10: Meet Jitesh Shirwadkar, whose unique style of officiating has transcended kabaddi in the league
    Saikat Chakraborty
  4. PKL Season 10 Final Highlights: Puneri Paltan crowned champion after 28-25 win over Haryana Steelers; Aslam Inamdar named MVP
    Team Sportstar
  5. From outcasts to PKL title contenders: Coach Manpreet Singh’s Steelers defy odds to reach the top
    Saikat Chakraborty
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 2024: Tamil Thalaivas appoints Udaya Kumar, Dharmaraj Cheralathan in dual coaching roles
    Team Sportstar
  2. Australian cyclist Chris Harper withdraws from Tour de France with COVID-19 symptoms
    AP
  3. Gareth Southgate steps down as England manager after Euro 2024 final defeat
    Team Sportstar
  4. What is the mascot of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024: Rhythm, fitness key in three-year Olympic cycle for India athletes
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment