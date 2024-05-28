MagazineBuy Print

PKL: Dabang Delhi K.C. appoints Joginder Narwal as head coach

Narwal, who was the assistant coach under former coach Rambir Singh Khokar, has been promoted to the role of head coach ahead of Pro Kabaddi League season 11.

Published : May 28, 2024 14:02 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Joginder Narwal in training.
Joginder Narwal in training. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Joginder Narwal in training. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Dabang Delhi K.C. has appointed Joginder Narwal as its new Head Coach ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 11. Narwal, a PKL winner with Dabang Delhi K.C. in season 6, is excited for the challenge that lies ahead, he revealed after his promotion from assistant coach to head coach.

“It feels amazing to become the Head Coach of the team, especially because I played for the Delhi team. I have been with this team for quite some time. In Season 10, our team did very well, but unfortunately, we couldn’t win it. Hopefully we have a bright future,” said Narwal.

The former defender spoke about the transition from player to coach, having gained experience in both roles in the PKL, “There are a lot of differences between being a coach and a player in this sport. As a coach, all I can do is tell my player what to do so that they can improve themselves, but as a player, I could affect the result on the mat. This is how the game works – the coach can only give advice; it is the player who has to execute it to perfection.”

Ashu Malik and Joginder Narwal (r).
Ashu Malik and Joginder Narwal (r). | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
lightbox-info

Ashu Malik and Joginder Narwal (r). | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Dabang Delhi K.C. missed out on a spot in the semifinals after a close fight with Patna Pirates in Eliminator 1 in the recently-concluded Season 10.

Sharing his team’s preparations ahead of the new season, Narwal said, “Most players continue their training during their off-season. They work hard and also participate in local tournaments for their respective domestic teams when the season is not in session. I also have a lot of youngsters who practice with me so I help them with their training.”

With the PKL returning to the previous format of playing across all the 12 home cities in Season 10, Narwal spoke about the advantages of the same, “Returning to the old format was exciting but also challenging. All the teams got to play in front of their fans. The weather conditions and environment changes with each location and every team had to adapt to that. However, it was important for the players to have an experience of travelling to all 12 cities.”

