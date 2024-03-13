PKL 10: Meet Jitesh Shirwadkar, whose unique style of officiating has transcended kabaddi in the league

A decade of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has created countless household heroes. And, amidst the flurry of athleticism, a few individuals have transcended the game.

Jitesh Shirwadkar, the league’s maestro with the whistle, is one such figure. His unique officiating style has become an integral part of the PKL experience.

“PKL has brought me recognition, people recognise me now. I’ve never been a professional player, but I’ve become a professional official, which is a rare accomplishment,” Shirwadkar tells Sportstar.

The Mumbai-born referee takes pride in being part of PKL, which he believes revolutionised the sport.

“In 10 years, PKL has transformed everything about Kabaddi. It has made the sport professional and popularised it, turning players into celebrities. They now have financial security. But most importantly, it has propelled the sport forward,” he says.

In a fast-paced sport like Kabaddi, officials face constant pressure to make quick decisions that maintain the game’s flow.

“A referee needs to be dedicated to self-improvement. This involves staying current with the rules, regularly studying them, and understanding their application. Certain situations arise only on the mat, and we need to be prepared to handle them,” Shirwadkar explains.

The 2023 Asian Games final between India and Iran served as a prime example. The game was disrupted for over an hour due to player protests stemming from officiating confusion regarding the lobby rule.

A tense moment erupted in the dying seconds of the second half with both teams locked at 28-28. Pawan Sehrawat of India was called out, leading to a point to Iran.

In a dramatic twist, Pawan contested the call, claiming he went out of bounds without a touch. This sparked a review with India demanding four points (for four Iranian defenders who ventured into the lobby area to usher Pawan out) and Iran wanting the point for Pawan’s out.

The initial call awarded one point each, essentially declaring both Pawan and Iran’s Amirhossein Bastami out. However, confusion arose when this decision was reversed.

Under the old rule, India would’ve gained four points. Iran countered, arguing the new rule meant one point each.

The situation became chaotic, prompting intervention from the AKFI secretary-general who reviewed the video. His final call awarded one point to Iran and four points to India. India led 32-29 and went on to win the gold medal 33-29.

“In 2009, Rao sir (Ejjapureddi Prasad Rao) and his team introduced the new lobby rule for PKL, which I believe is the right call. How can a player, who is already out take points with him? The rules differ between AKFI and PKL.

“There was clear confusion among the officials during the match. Following that debacle, they’re considering changing the rule,” explains the 40-year-old referee who started as a scorer under Vishwas More.

Shirwadkar advocates for an elite panel of referees and officials in Kabaddi. “I think we need an elite panel of referees, similar to cricket. This would only elevate the sport and save it from these ugly scenes in these showpiece events,” he says.

Shirwadkar, who also officiated at the 2023 Junior Asian Kabaddi Championship in Iran, is encouraged by the sport’s international growth.

“With more countries participating, the sport is expanding. We now have players from various nations. During the championship in Iran, I witnessed immense potential in several countries,” Shirwadkar adds.

Beyond his PKL involvement, Shirwadkar has served as the referee in charge for the 69th AKFI Senior National Kabaddi Championship and the competition director for the Khelo India University Games. He acknowledges the ongoing improvement of these tournaments.

“There’s a difference in skill level. The state and university tournaments feature the best players from those categories, while PKL features the best players globally. However, players are becoming increasingly professional, and organisers are prioritising their well-being,” he opines.

As the PKL celebrated its 10th anniversary, Shirwadkar expressed his gratitude to the league for granting him “recognition and fame.” | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Shirwadkar also sheds light on the process of becoming a registered Kabaddi official. “One needs to pass the AKFI exam,” he explains.

“In Maharashtra, there are 29 districts. First, you must clear the district exam, then the state body exam, and finally, you’re eligible for the AKFI exam. Passing this exam signifies your understanding of all the rules. In terms of skills, self-confidence is essential for aspiring Kabaddi officials.”

As the PKL celebrated its 10th anniversary, Shirwadkar expressed his gratitude to the league for granting him “recognition and fame.”

“Previously, Kabaddi was primarily played (only) in government schools,” he says.