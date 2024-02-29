MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers: Road to PKL 10 Final, head-to-head record, live streaming info

Here is all you need to know before the Pro Kabaddi League final between Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan in Hyderabad on Friday.

Published : Feb 29, 2024 21:53 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Captains of Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers, Aslam Inamdar and Jaideep Dahiya, respectively, ahead of the PKL 10 final.
Captains of Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers, Aslam Inamdar and Jaideep Dahiya, respectively, ahead of the PKL 10 final. | Photo Credit: PKL
infoIcon

Captains of Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers, Aslam Inamdar and Jaideep Dahiya, respectively, ahead of the PKL 10 final. | Photo Credit: PKL

Three months of competition across the length and breadth of the country has culminated to the final face-off between Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.

The Steelers pulled off a surprise win over defending champion Jaipur Pink Panthers while last season’s runner-up Puneri bettered three-time winner Patna Pirates in the semifinals.

For both teams, the summit clash brings the chance to get their hands on silverware for the first time.

Puneri ended the league stage at the top of the table, registering just two losses from its 22 games, and will go in as the favourite against the Steelers who are sailing uncharted waters, making their debut final appearance.

Road to Final

Puneri Paltan: Coach B.C Ramesh’s side blazed a trail to the Playoffs, collecting 96 points and a whopping 253-point score difference. The side’s class was on display in the semifinal as it brushed away Patna Pirates 37-21.

Haryana Steelers: The Steelers qualified in the fifth place with 70 points from 22 games. They then defeated Gujarat Giants 42-25 in Eliminator 1 before downing Jaipur Pink Panthers 31-27 in the last-four clash.

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Played: 14 | Puneri Paltan: 8 | Haryana Steelers: 5 | Tie: 1

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD in PKL 10

Match 1: Puneri Paltan 39-44 Haryana Steelers

Match 2: Haryana Steelers 36-51 Puneri Paltan

Live Streaming Info

The Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers PKL 10 Final will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network from 8:00 PM on March 1. The live streaming of the match will also be available on the Disney+Hotstar app.

Related Topics

Haryana Steelers /

Puneri Paltan /

PKL 2023-24 /

ProKabaddi League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB-W vs DC-W Live Score Updates, Live Streaming Info: Smriti hits fifty, Devine motors on in RCB’s chase of 195
    Team Sportstar
  2. Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers: Road to PKL 10 Final, head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Defending champion Mohun Bagan SG eyes league-double over resurging Jamshedpur FC
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. Al Nassr vs Al Hazem LIVE score Saudi Pro League: NAS v HAZ; Ronaldo suspended, preview, updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Odisha FC vs East Bengal highlights, OFC 2-1 EBFC, ISL 2023-24: Princeton, Mauricio goals guide Juggernauts to narrow win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Kabaddi

  1. Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers: Road to PKL 10 Final, head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL 10 Final: Defensive powerhouses Puneri Paltan, Haryana Steelers hunt for maiden Pro Kabaddi League title
    Saikat Chakraborty
  3. PKL 10: Haryana Steelers topples defending champion Jaipur Pink Panthers, sets up final clash with Puneri Paltan
    Saikat Chakraborty
  4. PKL 10 Final: What happens in case of tie? Rules explained
    Team Sportstar
  5. PKL 10: Three-time champion Patna Pirates takes on table-topper Puneri Paltan in the Pro Kabaddi semifinal
    Saikat Chakraborty
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB-W vs DC-W Live Score Updates, Live Streaming Info: Smriti hits fifty, Devine motors on in RCB’s chase of 195
    Team Sportstar
  2. Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers: Road to PKL 10 Final, head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Defending champion Mohun Bagan SG eyes league-double over resurging Jamshedpur FC
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. Al Nassr vs Al Hazem LIVE score Saudi Pro League: NAS v HAZ; Ronaldo suspended, preview, updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Odisha FC vs East Bengal highlights, OFC 2-1 EBFC, ISL 2023-24: Princeton, Mauricio goals guide Juggernauts to narrow win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment