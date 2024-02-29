Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers: Road to PKL 10 Final, head-to-head record, live streaming info

Three months of competition across the length and breadth of the country has culminated to the final face-off between Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.

The Steelers pulled off a surprise win over defending champion Jaipur Pink Panthers while last season’s runner-up Puneri bettered three-time winner Patna Pirates in the semifinals.

For both teams, the summit clash brings the chance to get their hands on silverware for the first time.

Puneri ended the league stage at the top of the table, registering just two losses from its 22 games, and will go in as the favourite against the Steelers who are sailing uncharted waters, making their debut final appearance.

Road to Final

Puneri Paltan: Coach B.C Ramesh’s side blazed a trail to the Playoffs, collecting 96 points and a whopping 253-point score difference. The side’s class was on display in the semifinal as it brushed away Patna Pirates 37-21.

Haryana Steelers: The Steelers qualified in the fifth place with 70 points from 22 games. They then defeated Gujarat Giants 42-25 in Eliminator 1 before downing Jaipur Pink Panthers 31-27 in the last-four clash.

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Played: 14 | Puneri Paltan: 8 | Haryana Steelers: 5 | Tie: 1

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD in PKL 10

Match 1: Puneri Paltan 39-44 Haryana Steelers

Match 2: Haryana Steelers 36-51 Puneri Paltan

Live Streaming Info

The Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers PKL 10 Final will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network from 8:00 PM on March 1. The live streaming of the match will also be available on the Disney+Hotstar app.