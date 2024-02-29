PKL 10 Final: Defensive powerhouses Puneri Paltan, Haryana Steelers hunt for maiden Pro Kabaddi League title

The age-old adage “attack wins you games, defence wins you titles”, as famously stated by former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson, rings true not only in football but also in the fast-paced world of Kabaddi.

On Friday, here at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, two of the most formidable defences in Pro Kabaddi League season 10 will lock horns in the final, both vying for their first-ever PKL title — Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers.

Last year’s runner-up, Puneri, enters the championship clash as the favourites after a dominant season. Coached by B.C. Ramesh, the team not only topped the group stage but also secured a spot in the final with a convincing victory over the Patna Pirates in the semifinal.

Hailing from Pune, the team boasts a dynamic raiding unit led by all-rounder Aslam Inamdar. Its aggressive playing style is fueled by its abundance of versatile players like Pankaj Mohite, Mohit Goyat, and Akash Shinde who all pose significant threats on offence.

However, it is its defence that has truly stolen the show this season. Led by vice-captain and left corner Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Puneri has pioneered a new brand of defence, where all seven players on the mat actively participate. It’s not just about the corner or covers; it’s about a unified team effort.

Unsurprisingly, it leads the league in both most successful tackles (322) and most successful tackles per match (14) this season. On the final night of PKL 10, Puneri’s defence will be the focal point for kabaddi enthusiasts.

“We’ve played our signature Kabaddi style throughout the tournament, and it’s brought us success. We won’t change our approach for the final. My boys are ready for the challenge,” said Puneri’s coach in the post-match press conference following its victory against the Patna Pirates.

On the other hand, Haryana has reached its maiden PKL final in a truly remarkable journey. At the beginning of the season, Manpreet Singh’s team wasn’t considered a candidate to even qualify for the playoffs. However, it displayed remarkable resilience throughout the tournament.

The Panchkula-based franchise secured its first-ever playoff win in ethe second liminator against Gujarat Giants, and then went on to cause another upset by dethroning defending champion Jaipur Pink Panthers in the semifinals.

Haryana’s strength too lies in its defence, effectively compensating for its underperforming raiding unit. In the absence of the star raider Siddharth Desai, Vinay and Shivam Patare have emerged as their primary raiders, taking centre stage since the playoffs despite being relatively inexperienced in PKL.

“Our defence has been brilliant this season but in the playoffs, it’s our raiders, who have made the difference and in the final, they will cause havoc in Puneri’s defence,” said coach Manpreet Singh after his team’s semifinal victory over Jaipur Pink Panthers.

However, Haryana will rely heavily on its defence, led by skipper Jaideep Dahiya, the experienced Mohit Nandal, and one of the season’s discoveries, Rahul Sethpal, to counter Puneri’s energetic raiding force. It is just behind its opponents in all the defensive matrixes this season and has the most (three) defenders (Sethpal, Dahiya and Nandal) among the top defenders of the season.

With both teams boasting formidable defences, the final promises to be a battle of strategic brilliance and unwavering grit. Kabaddi enthusiasts can expect a nail-biting encounter where both teams will be aiming to rewrite history and etch their names in PKL history books.