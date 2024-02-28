The final of the 10th season of Pro Kabaddi League is set to be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday, March 1.

The league stage topper Puneri Paltan will take on the high-flying Haryana Steelers in the summit clash as PKL trophy will finally have a new owner.

Given the close-contested nature of the games in PKL, the prospect of two teams ending at the same score in a semifinal after the regulation time of 40 minutes should not come as a surprise to most.

Tamil Thalaivas was locked 36-36 against UP Yoddhas during an eliminator in PKL season nine. The sides then contested in a tiebreaker which the Thalaivas won.

What are the PKL tiebreaker rules?