PKL 10 Semifinal 2: Defending champion Jaipur Pink Panthers clashes against resurgent Haryana Steelers

The Pro Kabaddi League reaches its penultimate stage as defending champion Jaipur Pink Panthers locks horns with the resurgent Haryana Steelers in a battle for a spot in the finale at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, February 28.

The atmosphere in the Panthers’ camp is electric, as it aims to extend its dominance over the Haryana-based team with a third consecutive win this season.

However, standing in its path is the in-form Steelers defence, which is riding high on the back of its emphatic victory in the eliminator over Gujarat Giants.

Its raiding duo of Vinay and Shivam Patare has been firing on all cylinders, while the defensive unit, marshalled by the ever-reliable Mohit Nandal, has displayed exceptional solidity.

Along with Mohit, skipper Jaideep Dahiya and Rahul Sethpal have formed one of the most feared defensive units in the league.

However, it will face a formidable challenge in the form of Panthers’ star raider and last year’s MVP, Arjun Deshwal, who continues to dazzle on the mat. The 24-year-old Basera-born raider has a great record against the Steelers and will look to put the Manpreet Singh-coached team’s defence under early pressure.

This clash promises to be a thrilling encounter, with both teams boasting a potent mix of experience and youthful exuberance. The Panthers will be relying on the veteran leadership of its captain, Sunil Kumar, and the defensive prowess of Ankush to overcome the spirited challenge of the Steelers, which is vying for its maiden title.