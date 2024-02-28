MagazineBuy Print

PKL 10 Live Score Semifinals Updates: Puneri Paltan faces Patna Pirates; Jaipur up against Haryana Steelers

PKL 10: Catch the live score and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 semifinals taking place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Updated : Feb 28, 2024 19:25 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from the Pro Kabaddi League 10 semifinals.
Catch the live score and updates from the Pro Kabaddi League 10 semifinals. | Photo Credit: PKL
lightbox-info

Catch the live score and updates from the Pro Kabaddi League 10 semifinals. | Photo Credit: PKL

Follow Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League 10 semifinals taking place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on February 28, 2024.

  • February 28, 2024 19:19
    Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates in PKL 10

    Match 1: Puneri Paltan 46-28 Patna Pirates

    Match 2: Puneri Paltan 32-32 Patna Pirates

  • February 28, 2024 19:14
    Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates - Semifinal 1 preview by Saikat Chakraborty

    PKL 10: Three-time champion Patna Pirates takes on table-topper Puneri Paltan in the Pro Kabaddi semifinal

    The stage is set for an electrifying clash as Puneri Paltan takes on Patna Pirates in the first semifinal of Pro Kabaddi League season 10 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, February 28. 

  • February 28, 2024 19:12
    Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers - Head-to-Head Record

    Played - 14 | Jaipur Pink Panthers - 9 | Haryana Steelers - 3 | Ties - 2

  • February 28, 2024 19:10
    Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates - Head-to-Head Record

    Played - 21 | Puneri Paltan - 4 | Patna Pirates - 13 | Ties - 4

  • February 28, 2024 19:01
    The big day is here

    It is time for the semifinals! The last shot to make it to the title clash. Two heavyweights - Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers - who dominated the league stage will be confronted by challengers Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers, both having made their way after an eliminator. Whp will make it to the summit clash on Saturday?

