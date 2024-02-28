PKL 10 Live Score Semifinals Updates: Puneri Paltan faces Patna Pirates; Jaipur up against Haryana Steelers

- February 28, 2024 19:19Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates in PKL 10
Match 1: Puneri Paltan 46-28 Patna Pirates
Match 2: Puneri Paltan 32-32 Patna Pirates
- February 28, 2024 19:14Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates - Semifinal 1 preview by Saikat Chakraborty
PKL 10: Three-time champion Patna Pirates takes on table-topper Puneri Paltan in the Pro Kabaddi semifinal
The stage is set for an electrifying clash as Puneri Paltan takes on Patna Pirates in the first semifinal of Pro Kabaddi League season 10 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, February 28.
- February 28, 2024 19:12Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers - Head-to-Head Record
Played - 14 | Jaipur Pink Panthers - 9 | Haryana Steelers - 3 | Ties - 2
- February 28, 2024 19:10Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates - Head-to-Head Record
Played - 21 | Puneri Paltan - 4 | Patna Pirates - 13 | Ties - 4
- February 28, 2024 19:01The big day is here
It is time for the semifinals! The last shot to make it to the title clash. Two heavyweights - Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers - who dominated the league stage will be confronted by challengers Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers, both having made their way after an eliminator. Whp will make it to the summit clash on Saturday?
