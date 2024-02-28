PKL 10 Live Score Semifinals Updates: Puneri Paltan faces Patna Pirates; Jaipur up against Haryana Steelers

February 28, 2024 19:01

The big day is here

It is time for the semifinals! The last shot to make it to the title clash. Two heavyweights - Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers - who dominated the league stage will be confronted by challengers Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers, both having made their way after an eliminator. Whp will make it to the summit clash on Saturday?