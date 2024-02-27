MagazineBuy Print

PKL 10: Three-time champion Patna Pirates takes on table-topper Puneri Paltan in the Pro Kabaddi semifinal

While Pirates is the most successful team in PKL history with three titles, Paltan, last season’s runner up team is still searching for its maiden win. 

Published : Feb 27, 2024 18:58 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Saikat Chakraborty
Puneri Paltan in action in the Pro Kabaddi League season 10
Puneri Paltan in action in the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 | Photo Credit: PKL
infoIcon

Puneri Paltan in action in the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 | Photo Credit: PKL

The stage is set for an electrifying clash as Puneri Paltan takes on Patna Pirates in the first semifinal of Pro Kabaddi League season 10 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, February 28. 

Both teams boast exciting players and are in brilliant form, making this a highly anticipated matchup. While Pirates is the most successful team in PKL history with three titles, Paltan is still searching for its maiden win. 

Known for its well-rounded playing style, the Puneri Paltan will be looking to capitalise on its momentum. Under the guidance of coach BC Ramesh, its team effort has taken the kabaddi world by storm in PKL 10. 

ALSO READ | PKL 10 Playoffs: Players to watch out for in Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates semifinal 1

Following its runner-up finish in PKL 9, it hopes to secure another final appearance with the help of its star raider and captain, Aslam Inamdar. Aside from Inamdar, the Pune-based team also possesses a wealth of raiding talent, including Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite, and Aditya Shinde.

However, the Puneri Paltan will need to rely on its all-around defensive approach, led by the enigmatic Iranian Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, to stop the Pirates’ in-form raiders. 

For the Patna Pirates, the ability of its captain, Sachin, to score crucial points and his utilisation of young raiders like Manjeet and Sudhakar will be critical for its success. Both young raiders will need to perform at their best against the formidable Puneri Paltan defence.

The Pirates’ defence, led by the experienced Ankit, will be determined to shut down the opposition’s raiders and replicate its performance from the eliminator. Young defender Krishan Dhull will also look to redeem himself after a challenging performance in the eliminator.

This encounter promises to be a battle of both offence and defence. The team that manages to strike the right balance and minimise its errors will have a better chance of booking its place in the finale.

