PKL 10 Playoffs: Players to watch out for in Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates semifinal 1

Here are four players (two from each teams) who will play a major role in helping their respective teams qualify for the final.

Published : Feb 27, 2024 10:09 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Puneri Paltan’s defenders against Patna Pirates raider in PKl 10.
Puneri Paltan’s defenders against Patna Pirates raider in PKl 10. | Photo Credit: PKL
infoIcon

Puneri Paltan's defenders against Patna Pirates raider in PKl 10. | Photo Credit: PKL

The Pro Kabaddi League season 10 playoffs kicked off with thrilling action, setting the stage for the highly anticipated semifinals. Patna Pirates emerged victorious against Dabang Delhi in a dramatic comeback, securing its spot against Puneri Paltan in the first semifinal.

Let’s delve into the key players from both Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates who will be crucial in the crunch clash on Wednesday.

Puneri Paltan

Aslam Inamdar

The Puneri captain has been a consistent performer for the past three seasons. Inamdar is Puneri Paltan’s top scorer with 132 raid points and 25 tackle points. The Indian all-rounder is known for his flamboyant raiding style and ability to extract points in challenging situations. He will be instrumental in carrying his team forward after leading them to the finals last season.

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

The young Iranian powerhouse lived up to his reputation as the most expensive foreign player in PKL history. He is not only Puneri Paltan’s best defender but also leads the league in tackle points with a staggering 92 in 22 matches along with 27 raid points. Interestingly, he will face his former team in the semifinal.

ALSO READ | Puneri Paltan: Redefining kabaddi with young blood, versatility, and a Dash of Risk

Patna Pirates

Sachin Tanwar

The Patna Pirates skipper has been leading by example throughout the season, and the eliminator was no exception. He spearheaded his team with nine crucial points against Dabang Delhi and currently sits at sixth place in the highest point-scorers list with 179 points. With 17 points already scored against Puneri Paltan this season, Sachin will be looking to maintain his impressive form.

Krishan Dhull

The young defender from Haryana has emerged as the one of the best defender in PKl 10. With 76 tackle points in 23 matches, he’s just behind Chiyaneh in league. The 21-yea-old had a relatively underwhelming game against Dabang Delhi and will look to bounce back with a big performance against Puneri in the semifinal.

