PKL 10 Final: Players to watch out for in Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers summit clash

The Pro Kabaddi League season 10 playoffs kicked off with thrilling action, setting the stage for the highly anticipated final. Puneri Paltan emerged victorious against Patna Pirates, securing its spot in the final before Haryana Steelers defeated defending champion Jaipur Pink Panthers second semifinal.

Let’s delve into the key players from both Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers who will be crucial in the summit clash on Friday.

Puneri Paltan

Aslam Inamdar

The Puneri captain has been a consistent performer for the past three seasons. Inamdar is Puneri Paltan’s top scorer with 139 raid points and 25 tackle points. The Indian all-rounder is known for his flamboyant raiding style and ability to extract points in challenging situations. He was instrumental in carrying his team forward in the semifinal and will be looking to cross the final hurdle with flying colours after last season’s heartbreak.

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Puneri’s young Iranian powerhouse has lived up to his reputation as the most expensive foreign player in PKL history. He is not only Puneri Paltan’s best defender but also leads the league in tackle points with a staggering 97 in 23 matches along with 27 raid points. He needs only three tackle points to become only the second defender in PKL history to reach 100 tackle points in a season and needs four, to become have the most tackle points in a single season.

Mohit Goyat

One of the unique raiders in PKL 10 is Puneri’s Mohit Goyat, who has a distinctive footwork which deceives defenders. He already has 117 raid points in 21 games. However, he also often plays the dual-role of a left-cover for Puneri and combines with Chiyaneh. Apart from his raid points, he also has 29 tackle points to his name. Mohit will play an important role in the final as an all-rounder as Puneri aims to lift the coveted tropry for the first time.

Haryana Steelers

Jaideep Dahiya

The Haryana skipper has led his team by example in PKL 10. The first time captain in charge of a young squad has looked assured and calculative with his approach throughout the season. With 68 tackle points in 22 games, he’s also been rack solid in defence and forged a robust defence for his team. Haryana will bank on his leadership and defending skills as it takes on the might on Puneri’s plethora of raiders in the final.

Vinay

The young raider from Haryana Steelers has emerged as the one of the most exciting raiders in PKl 10. With 160 raid points in 22 matches, he’s leading the offensive unit of his team. It is not only about the number of points he has score but how her scored them in crunch moments. Vinay has been in tremendous form in the playoffs, registering 23 points in two matches. He scored 11 vital raid points against Jaipur Pink Panthers in semifinal 2 and will look continue his form against Puneri in the final.

Mohit Nandal

The Haryana Steelers defender has been in fine form throughout the season, and the eliminator was no exception. He spearheaded his team with eight crucial tackle points against Gujarat Giants and currently sits at fifth place in the highest tackle point-scorers list with 70 points. Mohit will be looking to maintain his impressive form in the final.