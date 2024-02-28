MagazineBuy Print

PKL 10 Semifinal 1: Puneri Paltan beats Patna Pirates to reach second consecutive final

Puneri captain Aslam Inamdar and raider Pankaj Mohite each scored seven points, but the night belonged to Mohammadreza Chiyaneh after he registered five vital tackle points.

Published : Feb 28, 2024 21:47 IST , HYDERABAD - 1 MIN READ

Saikat Chakraborty
Puneri Paltan players in action during Semifinal 1 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 at the  Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, Wednesday, February 28, 2024.
Puneri Paltan players in action during Semifinal 1 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 at the  Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, Wednesday, February 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: PKL
infoIcon

Puneri Paltan players in action during Semifinal 1 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 at the  Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, Wednesday, February 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: PKL

Puneri Paltan crushed Patna Pirates 37-21 in Pro Kabaddi League season 10’s first semifinal here at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Wednesday, booking its place in the second consecutive final.

Puneri captain Aslam Inamdar and raider Pankaj Mohite each scored seven points, but the night belonged to Mohammadreza Chiyaneh. The towering Iranian, playing against his former team, registered five vital tackle points.

The evenly matched contest saw a close scoreline of 9-8 in favour of Puneri after the first 10 minutes.

The table-topper then upped the ante, inflicting an all-out on Patna near the 16th minute and extending its lead to a comfortable 20-11 at halftime.

ALSO READ: PKL 10: Rahul Sethpal - Haryana Steelers’ defensive wall stands tall in Pro Kabaddi League

Puneri maintained its intensity in the second half, achieving another all-out on Patna shortly after the break.

Manjeet’s valiant raid offered Patna a glimmer of hope with six minutes remaining, but by then, the score already read 33-19.

The three-time PKL champion struggled to exert any real pressure, failing to score a single tackle point in the second half.

In contrast, Puneri’s dependable defence effectively neutralised Patna’s offence. Patna’s star raider, Sachin Tanwar, hampered by a neck injury, remained its lone bright spot with five points.

In the grand finale, Puneri will face the winner of semifinal two between defending champion Jaipur Pink Panthers and Haryana Steelers on Saturday, March 1.

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
