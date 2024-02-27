PKL 10: Rahul Sethpal - Haryana Steelers’ defensive wall stands tall in Pro Kabaddi League

Haryana Steelers’ Rahul Sethpal has emerged as a standout performer in Pro Kabaddi Season 10. Despite a slow start, the right-corner defender evolved into a defensive force, playing a pivotal role in steering his team to the playoffs.

With an impressive record of 65 tackle points and a 53% tackle success rate in 20 matches, Sethpal is renowned for his clutch plays and strategic acumen. His remarkable feat includes 15 super-tackles (a tackle completed by a team with three or fewer defenders) in a single season.

Sethpal’s journey in PKL began with U Mumba, but after two lacklustre seasons, he was released. The Steelers, recognising his potential, acquired him in the auction for PKL 10, where he has since flourished.

The 22-year-old admits that this season, marked by consistent playing time, has been a game-changer. “The trust placed in me by the team and the coach helped me a lot. This season, I have finally had the chance to shine, showcasing my talent with consistent playing time,” he tells Sportstar.

From disappointment to domination

Last season’s setbacks motivated him to prove his worth. He transformed himself through a meticulous approach and an unwavering focus. He carefully analyses the movements of his opponent raiders and capitalises on their weaknesses. He honed his skills and fine-tuned his strategies during the gruelling pre-season camp with the Steelers. Sethpal is a master of super-tackles. He understands the importance of these situations, knowing they can earn two points and prevent all-outs. His strategy involves patience, waiting for the right moment to strike when the raider gets desperate in the final seconds.

All smiles: Haryana Steelers right-corner Rahul Sethpal during a gym session. | Photo Credit: Instagram

“I try my best to go for the tackle in those situations. Usually, we try to keep the raider waiting and not make any aggressive moves initially. We know once the timer enters the last 10 seconds, the raider will be desperate for a touchpoint, and we will get a chance to catch him,” he explains.

Sethpal showcased his defensive brilliance in a standout performance against the Pawan Sehrawat-led Telugu Titans. With an impressive eight tackle points, he led his team to a thrilling victory. This exceptional display wasn’t a one-time occurrence; he later replicated his highest points tally in a single game against the Patna Pirates.

Chaos to cohesion

Haryana Steelers initially faced struggles with a young and inexperienced team, losing the first match to UP Yoddhas by a substantial 30-point margin. However, as the season progressed, the team developed a strong bond through shared challenges.

Despite early obstacles, the absence of star players allowed individual talents to shine, fostering a robust team spirit. As it enters the playoffs, Sethpal is excited about his first PKL playoff game and is determined to contribute to his team’s quest for its inaugural title on March 1.

While acknowledging the heightened pressure, Sethpal cites his team’s successful track record against the playoff opponent, the Gujarat Giants, this season.

Waiting to pounce: Sethpal is a master of super-tackles. He understands the importance of these situations, knowing they can earn two points and prevent all-outs. | Photo Credit: Pro Kabaddi League

“We cannot afford to take risks that we could take in league matches. We are very confident; we’ve defeated the Gujarat Giants twice in the league stage. It is going to be a tough match, but we’re ready for the challenge,” says Sethpal, who idolises Gujarat’s captain Fazel Atrachali.

Coach’s guidance

Coming from Bapulia village in Haryana, Sethpal was exposed to kabaddi during his childhood. He was motivated by the local star Nitin Rawal, who is also a member of the Bengal Warriors and the Indian Kabaddi team.

Sethpal attributes his career’s foundation to his village coach, Pramod Rawal, but acknowledges his current coach, Manpreet Singh, for his recent success.

“Coach sir provides individual guidance, offering different strategies for each match and having backup plans in case of unforeseen circumstances. He also encourages us to express ourselves on the mat,” he opines.

The defender also values the leadership of his captain and fellow Haryana lad, Jaideep Dahiya. Their long-standing bond allows them to anticipate each other’s moves seamlessly. “I’ve been playing with Jaideep since 2018. I know when he’s going to pounce on a raider. As a defensive unit, we know when someone is enticing a raider, and the others get alert to make a move. We are getting a lot of tackle points, and that’s because of the bonding and understanding,” he concludes.

With frailties in its raiding unit, the Steelers will bank on their in-form defence to thrust themselves towards the centre of the podium, and Sethpal has to bring his best effort in that quest.