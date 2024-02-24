PKL 10: Jaipur Pink Panthers eyes title defence, with Pro Kabaddi League knockouts starting February 26

Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, the captain of Puneri Paltan, the runner-up in the last edition, said that the strength of his team had been the presence of all-rounders who can attack and defend equally well.

He added that his team was determined to win the trophy this time when the 10th season Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) play-offs begin at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on February 26.

“We are really prepared for the big battles ahead. There will be pressure but we are geared up to give our best and upset the rivals,” Aslam said at an interaction here.

“The confidence is on a high and all that we hope to do is to click as a unit. Importantly every member of my team is taking up the responsibility he has to.”

RELATED: Pro Kabaddi League 2023/24 Eliminator, Semifinals full schedule

For his part, defending champion Jaipur Pink Panthers’ captain Sunil Kumar Malik felt that no team could be termed a favourite as all the teams which made it to the playoffs are on par with each other.

“As they say, on the given day, whichever side plays well, it would be the winner. And, we want to take it match by match. So, we will first think of crossing the semifinal hurdle and then think of the final,” Sunil said.

“I don’t believe there is any serious rivalry as such between the teams. It all boils down you how well you prepare for the challenges ahead and execute the strategy.”

Sunil also felt that a captain of any team would be as good as the team.

“If the team keeps winning the captain looks good or else he will be at the receiving end,” he said, “Definitely, we will try to retain the title as we are confident after our pretty impressive run so far,” Sunil said.

Captains Ashu Malik (Delhi Dabang), Fazel Atrachali (Gujarat Giants), Jaideep Dahiya (Haryana Steelers), Sachin Tanwar (Patna Pirates) and Naveen Kumar Goyat (Delhi Dabang) also spoke about the challenges the teams face in the playoffs and how they plan to cope with them.

For his part, PKL commissioner Anupam Goswami said it had been a season so far with the 1000th match of the League held in Jaipur this season.

ALSO READ: PKL 2023-24 Points Table: Puneri on top; Telugu Titans at bottom after league stage in season 10

“Assuring the fans of the highest form of competition has been the forte of our efforts. And, conducting the League adapting the technology to meet the aspirations of the fans, franchisees and prospective investors have been the hallmark of the PKL,” he said.

The third-placed Dabang Delhi K.C. will take on the sixth-placed Patna Pirates in Eliminator 1 and the fourth-placed Gujarat Giants will face off against fifth-placed Haryana Steelers in Eliminator 2.

The table-topper Puneri Paltan and second-placed Jaipur Pink Panthers have already confirmed their places in the semifinals. The Pune-based side will be up against the winner of Eliminator 1, while the defending champions will take the winner of Eliminator 2 in the last four. The final is on March 1.