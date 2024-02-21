MagazineBuy Print

Pro Kabaddi League 2023/24: PKL Playoffs fixtures; Eliminator, Semifinals full schedule

Dabang Delhi K.C. takes on Patna Pirates in Eliminator 1 of PKL 10 at Gachibowli indoor stadium in Hyderabad on February 26, 2024.

Published : Feb 21, 2024 22:23 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Haryana Steelers takes down a raider in a PKL 10 match against Gujarat Giants.
FILE PHOTO: Haryana Steelers takes down a raider in a PKL 10 match against Gujarat Giants. | Photo Credit: PKL
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Haryana Steelers takes down a raider in a PKL 10 match against Gujarat Giants. | Photo Credit: PKL

The league stage of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 concluded on Wednesday, confirming the six teams which will vie for the crown.

The top teams on the points table will advance directly to the semifinals while the teams placed third to sixth will have to go through the Eliminators.

Sportstar brings you the full playoffs schedule for the Pro Kabaddi League season 10:

PKL 10 PLAYOFFS
Eliminator 1 - 3rd-placed vs 6th-placed
Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Patna Pirates - 8:00 P.M., February 26, 2024 - Hyderabad
Eliminator 2 - 4th-placed vs 5th-placed
Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants - 9:00 P.M., February 26, 2024 - Hyderabad
Semifinal 1
Puneri Paltan vs Winner of Eliminator 1 - 8:00 P.M., February 28, 2024 - Hyderabad
Semifinal 2
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Winner of Eiliminator 2 - 9:00 P.M., February 28, 2024 - Hyderabad
Final
Winner of Semifinal 1 vs Winner of Semifinal 2 - 8:00 P.M., March 1, 2024 - Hyderabad

