Al Hilal vs Al Nassr LIVE Streaming Info, Saudi Super Cup semifinal: When, where to watch Ronaldo play

Al Hilal and Al Nassr are set to lock horns in the Saudi Super Cup semifinal at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Al Hilal is currently enjoying a massive lead in the league, however, this is the chance for Al Nassr to get one over its arch Saudi rival.
Al Hilal is on a 35-games winning streak since September, 2023 whereas Al Nassr recently went through a rough patch and was even knocked out of the AFC Champions League.
Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored six goals in the last three games is in an incredible vein of form but faces a formidable opponent this time.
PREDICTED LINEUPS
Al Hilal: Bono; Abdulhamid, Koulibaly, Al Bulaihi, Lodi; Neves, Milinkovic-Savic; Michael, Malcom, Al Dawsari; Al Shehri
Al Nassr: Ospina; Boushal, Al-Fatil, Laporte, Telles; Otavio, Al Sulaiheem; Mane, Al-Najei, Ghareeb; Ronaldo
LIVE STREAMING INFO
When and where is the Al Hilal vs Al Nassr Saudi Super Cup semifinal match kicking-off?
How to watch Al Hilal vs Al Nassr in India?
How to live-stream Al Hilal vs Al Nassr in India?
