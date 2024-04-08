MagazineBuy Print

Al Hilal vs Al Nassr LIVE Streaming Info, Saudi Super Cup semifinal: When, where to watch Ronaldo play

All you need to know about the Saudi Super Cup semifinal between Al Hilal and Al Nassr to be played at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Published : Apr 08, 2024 04:54 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Cristiano Ronaldo to play in the Saudi Super Cup semifinal against Al Hilal.
Cristiano Ronaldo to play in the Saudi Super Cup semifinal against Al Hilal. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Cristiano Ronaldo to play in the Saudi Super Cup semifinal against Al Hilal.

PREVIEW

Al Hilal and Al Nassr are set to lock horns in the Saudi Super Cup semifinal at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Al Hilal is currently enjoying a massive lead in the league, however, this is the chance for Al Nassr to get one over its arch Saudi rival.

Al Hilal is on a 35-games winning streak since September, 2023 whereas Al Nassr recently went through a rough patch and was even knocked out of the AFC Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored six goals in the last three games is in an incredible vein of form but faces a formidable opponent this time. 

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Al Hilal: Bono; Abdulhamid, Koulibaly, Al Bulaihi, Lodi; Neves, Milinkovic-Savic; Michael, Malcom, Al Dawsari; Al Shehri

Al Nassr: Ospina; Boushal, Al-Fatil, Laporte, Telles; Otavio, Al Sulaiheem; Mane, Al-Najei, Ghareeb; Ronaldo

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When and where is the Al Hilal vs Al Nassr Saudi Super Cup semifinal match kicking-off?
The Al Hilal vs Al Nassr Saudi Super Cup semifinal will kick-off at 01:00 AM IST, Tuesday, April 9, at Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium stadium.
How to watch Al Hilal vs Al Nassr in India?
The Saudi Super Cup match between Al Hilal and Al Nassr will be live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India.
How to live-stream Al Hilal vs Al Nassr in India?
The Saudi Pro League matches can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

