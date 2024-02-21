MagazineBuy Print

PKL 2023-24 Points Table: Puneri on top; Telugu Titans at bottom after league stage in season 10

PKL 10: Where the team stands after the 11 matches played in Kolkata from February 9, 2024 to February 14, 2024. 

Published : Feb 21, 2024 22:38 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Puneri Paltan in action against U Mumba in PKL 10.
FILE PHOTO: Puneri Paltan in action against U Mumba in PKL 10.
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Puneri Paltan in action against U Mumba in PKL 10. | Photo Credit: PKL

The Kolkata leg of the 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League kicked off with the home team, Bengal Warriors against Gujarat Giants on February 9, 2024, at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

Follow | PKL 2023: Full schedule, date, time, venue for Pro Kabaddi League season 10

Let’s take a look at the points table of Pro Kabaddi League 10 after the conclusion of the Kolkata leg:

Position Teams Played Win Loss Tie Score Diff Points
1. (Q) Puneri Paltan 22 17 2 3 253 96
2. (Q) Jaipur Pink Panthers 22 16 3 3 141 92
3. (Q) Dabang Delhi 22 13 6 3 53 79
4. (Q) Gujarat Giants 22 13 7 3 32 70
5. (Q) Haryana Steelers 22 13 9 0 -13 70
6. (Q) Patna Pirates 22 11 8 3 50 69
7. Bengal Warriors 22 9 11 2 -43 55
8. Bengaluru Bulls 22 8 12 2 -67 53
9. Tamil Thalaivas 22 9 13 0 32 51
10 U Mumba 22 6 13 3 -79 45
11. UP Yoddhas 20 4 15 1 -116 31
12. Telugu Titans 22 2 19 1 -243 21

*After the end of league stage, PKL 10 caravan moves to Hyderabad for the playoffs

*Q- Qualified for playoffs

