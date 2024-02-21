PKL 2023-24 Points Table: Puneri on top; Telugu Titans at bottom after league stage in season 10

The Kolkata leg of the 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League kicked off with the home team, Bengal Warriors against Gujarat Giants on February 9, 2024, at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

Follow | PKL 2023: Full schedule, date, time, venue for Pro Kabaddi League season 10

Let’s take a look at the points table of Pro Kabaddi League 10 after the conclusion of the Kolkata leg:

Position Teams Played Win Loss Tie Score Diff Points 1. (Q) Puneri Paltan 22 17 2 3 253 96 2. (Q) Jaipur Pink Panthers 22 16 3 3 141 92 3. (Q) Dabang Delhi 22 13 6 3 53 79 4. (Q) Gujarat Giants 22 13 7 3 32 70 5. (Q) Haryana Steelers 22 13 9 0 -13 70 6. (Q) Patna Pirates 22 11 8 3 50 69 7. Bengal Warriors 22 9 11 2 -43 55 8. Bengaluru Bulls 22 8 12 2 -67 53 9. Tamil Thalaivas 22 9 13 0 32 51 10 U Mumba 22 6 13 3 -79 45 11. UP Yoddhas 20 4 15 1 -116 31 12. Telugu Titans 22 2 19 1 -243 21

*After the end of league stage, PKL 10 caravan moves to Hyderabad for the playoffs

*Q- Qualified for playoffs