PKL 2023-24 Points Table: Puneri on top; Telugu Titans at bottom after league stage in season 10

The Kolkata leg of the 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League kicked off with the home team, Bengal Warriors against Gujarat Giants on February 9, 2024, at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.
Let’s take a look at the points table of Pro Kabaddi League 10 after the conclusion of the Kolkata leg:
|Position
|Teams
|Played
|Win
|Loss
|Tie
|Score Diff
|Points
|1.
|(Q) Puneri Paltan
|22
|17
|2
|3
|253
|96
|2.
|(Q) Jaipur Pink Panthers
|22
|16
|3
|3
|141
|92
|3.
|(Q) Dabang Delhi
|22
|13
|6
|3
|53
|79
|4.
|(Q) Gujarat Giants
|22
|13
|7
|3
|32
|70
|5.
|(Q) Haryana Steelers
|22
|13
|9
|0
|-13
|70
|6.
|(Q) Patna Pirates
|22
|11
|8
|3
|50
|69
|7.
|Bengal Warriors
|22
|9
|11
|2
|-43
|55
|8.
|Bengaluru Bulls
|22
|8
|12
|2
|-67
|53
|9.
|Tamil Thalaivas
|22
|9
|13
|0
|32
|51
|10
|U Mumba
|22
|6
|13
|3
|-79
|45
|11.
|UP Yoddhas
|20
|4
|15
|1
|-116
|31
|12.
|Telugu Titans
|22
|2
|19
|1
|-243
|21
*After the end of league stage, PKL 10 caravan moves to Hyderabad for the playoffs
*Q- Qualified for playoffs
