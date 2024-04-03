MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Cameroon appointsMarcBrys as new head coach

Brys would be assisted by Joachim Mununga and Giannis Xilouris, and new technical, medical and administrative staff.

Published : Apr 03, 2024 08:27 IST , YAOUNDE - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Marc Brys has been named as new coach of Cameroon.
FILE PHOTO: Marc Brys has been named as new coach of Cameroon. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Marc Brys has been named as new coach of Cameroon. | Photo Credit: AFP

Cameroon has appointed Belgian Marc Brys as the new head coach of its men’s football team, the sports ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, following news in February that former coach Rigobert Song’s contract would not be renewed.

Brys would be assisted by Joachim Mununga and Giannis Xilouris, the statement said. It also named new technical, medical and administrative staff.

Song’s contract, agreed in March 2022, came to an end on February 29.

ALSO READ | Ajax Amsterdam suspends CEO amid share trading suspicions

He led the Indomitable Lions to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where they beat Brazil but went out in the group stage.

At the recent Africa Cup of Nations finals in Ivory Coast, he could only guide the side to the last 16 where they were beaten by eventual finalists Nigeria.

Song won 137 caps with Cameroon as a player.

Related stories

Related Topics

Cameroon /

Africa Cup of Nations /

Nigeria /

2022 World Cup /

Ivory Coast

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Cameroon appoints Marc Brys as new head coach
    Reuters
  2. Coppa Italia 2023-24: Juventus beats Lazio 2-0 in semifinal first leg
    Reuters
  3. Lacazette scores twice as Lyon beats Valenciennes 3-0 to reach French Cup final
    AP
  4. Premier League 2023-24: Spurs’ top four hopes dented in 1-1 draw at West Ham, Everton earns point at Newcastle
    Reuters
  5. DC vs KKR IPL 2024: Head-to-head record, most runs, most wickets— All you need to know
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. Cameroon appoints Marc Brys as new head coach
    Reuters
  2. ESP vs BRA: Paqueta scores last-minute penalty for Brazil in a six-goal thrilling draw against Spain
    Team Sportstar
  3. Goodwin brace edges Australia closer to World Cup
    Reuters
  4. Defender Saliba low down in France’s pecking order, says Deschamps
    Reuters
  5. Vinicius breaks down while talking about racism, says he’s losing desire to play because of insults
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Cameroon appoints Marc Brys as new head coach
    Reuters
  2. Coppa Italia 2023-24: Juventus beats Lazio 2-0 in semifinal first leg
    Reuters
  3. Lacazette scores twice as Lyon beats Valenciennes 3-0 to reach French Cup final
    AP
  4. Premier League 2023-24: Spurs’ top four hopes dented in 1-1 draw at West Ham, Everton earns point at Newcastle
    Reuters
  5. DC vs KKR IPL 2024: Head-to-head record, most runs, most wickets— All you need to know
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment