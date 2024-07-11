MagazineBuy Print

Berhalter fired as US men’s coach after Copa America exit

Berhalter, the first former national team player to coach the United States at a World Cup, won 44 of his 74 matches as head coach.

Published : Jul 11, 2024 08:08 IST , NEW YORK - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Gregg Berhalter.
FILE PHOTO: Gregg Berhalter. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Gregg Berhalter. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Gregg Berhalter was relieved of his duties as head coach of the United States men’s team, US Soccer said on Wednesday, after a humiliating early exit on home soil at the Copa America.

The United States failed to advance from the group stage of the tournament following a shock 2-1 defeat to Panama and a crushing 1-0 loss to Uruguay that immediately cast Berhalter’s future into doubt.

“I want to thank Gregg for his hard work and dedication to US Soccer and our Men’s National Team,” US Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone said in a statement.

“We are now focused on working with our Sporting Director Matt Crocker and leveraging his experience at the highest levels of the sport to ensure we find the right person to lead the USMNT into a new era of on-field success.”

The split marks an abrupt reversal of fortunes for Berhalter, who was expected to develop the team as the United States prepares to co-host the 2026 World Cup.

Berhalter, who was initially hired in 2018, led the US to the knockout stages of the World Cup in 2022 but landed in a bitter public dispute with Gio Reyna, one of the team’s brightest young stars, just weeks later.

US Soccer engaged in a lengthy search for a new coach as his contract expired a the end of 2022 but rehired Berhalter last June, with the full backing of the players.

Berhalter, the first former national team player to coach the United States at a World Cup, won 44 of his 74 matches as head coach.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

