FIFA WC 2030: Stadiums of Barcelona, Real Madrid among 11 proposed venues to host World Cup

Spain, who will co-host the tournament with Portugal and Morocco as well as centenary hosts Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay, will also have 45 additional grounds as team bases.

Published : Jul 19, 2024 19:12 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File Photo: A general view of the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
File Photo: A general view of the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File Photo: A general view of the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain. | Photo Credit: AP

Spain’s football federation (RFEF) has proposed 11 stadiums as candidates to host matches during the 2030 World Cup, including the home arenas of LaLiga clubs Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

Spain, who will co-host the tournament with Portugal and Morocco as well as centenary hosts Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay, will also have 45 additional grounds as team bases, the RFEF said on Friday.

Other LaLiga clubs whose home arenas have made the list include Sevilla, Malaga, Real Sociedad, Athletic Bilbao, Las Palmas and promoted Espanyol.

Valencia’s Mestalla Stadium, despite being the fifth-largest stadium in LaLiga with a capacity of 49,430, was not included in the list of potential venues.

ALSO READ | Morata leaves Atletico Madrid to join AC Milan

“In order to define the venues, all the possibilities have been analysed, including the option of expanding to 13, an option that must be taken unanimously by the three federations,” the RFEF said in a statement.

The tournament will have a maximum of 20 venues, the RFEF added.

Co-hosts Morocco last year announced plans to build a stadium near Casablanca and upgrade six others before the World Cup.

Related Topics

FIFA World Cup /

2030 World Cup /

Real Madrid /

Barcelona /

La-Liga /

RFEF

