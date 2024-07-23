New Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said he respects the club’s traditional passing style but he also wants to inject a more direct approach focused on scoring.

Barca appointed the former Germany and Bayern Munich manager as head coach on a two-year contract in May after sacking Xavi Hernandez, tasking him with turning around the club’s fortunes following its trophy-less run last season.

“Here the tradition is to play with passing, but I also want them to go straight to the goal,” Flick told Barca ONE in an interview released on Monday. “They should focus a bit more on scoring. I don’t think my style has any major changes.

READ | Barcelona fans raising funds in TikTok for Nico Williams signing

“I’m looking for the same thing, to press high up, and to play in the opponent’s midfield. But, at the end of the day, everything is about winning games.”

Barcelona faces Manchester City in Florida on July 30 before starting its league campaign at Valencia on Aug. 17.