MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Serbia skipper Tadic announces international retirement

Following his debut in 2008, Tadic led the squad as captain at the 2022 World Cup and at Euro 2024. He retires with 23 goals and 40 assists.

Published : Jul 18, 2024 17:40 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Serbia’s Dusan Tadic in Euro 2024.
Serbia’s Dusan Tadic in Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Serbia’s Dusan Tadic in Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Serbia captain Dusan Tadic announced his international retirement on Thursday, ending a 16-year career with the national team as its most-capped player with 111 appearances.

Following his debut in 2008, Tadic led the squad as captain at the 2022 World Cup and at Euro 2024. He retires with 23 goals and 40 assists.

Despite being the captain, Tadic started on the bench for its first group match against England, which led to an outburst from the 35-year-old forward, who was later forced to apologise to his teammates and coach Dragan Stojkovic.

“I stand by the views I expressed. I emphasise that I had no intention of insulting my teammates or anyone else who was part of the Serbian team in Germany,” Tadic said on Instagram.

“Furthermore, the main reason for this announcement is that I have made the decision to say goodbye to the jersey of the Serbian national team.

ALSO READ | Goalkeeper Mathew Ryan joins Roma as free agent

“I had the privilege of representing Serbia at two World Cups, the European Championship and the Olympic Games.”

Tadic added that although he was saying goodbye to the national team, he would like to return in another capacity in the future.

“After my playing career, I want to stay in football, and there is nothing better than helping your country if you can,” he said.

“With my family and friends, in the stands or in front of the screen, I will always be a loyal fan of Serbia.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Dusan Tadic /

Serbia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serbia skipper Tadic announces international retirement
    Reuters
  2. Geoffrey Boycott undergoes successful surgery to remove throat tumour
    PTI
  3. ATP Nordea Open: Sumit Nagal bows out, misses potential clash with Rafael Nadal
    Team Sportstar
  4. US Open 2024: Sumit Nagal set to become first Indian man in singles to play in main draw of all four Grand Slams in a year since 2019
    Team Sportstar
  5. ECB confirms formation of Tier 2 and Tier 3 in women’s domestic structure
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. Serbia skipper Tadic announces international retirement
    Reuters
  2. Mascherano says Argentina racist chants video ‘taken out of context’
    AFP
  3. Copa America 2024: Mexico coach Lozano sacked after group-stage exit
    Reuters
  4. Copa America 2024: CONMEBOL opens investigation into Colombia vs Uruguay semifinal brawl
    Reuters
  5. Berhalter fired as US men’s coach after Copa America exit
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serbia skipper Tadic announces international retirement
    Reuters
  2. Geoffrey Boycott undergoes successful surgery to remove throat tumour
    PTI
  3. ATP Nordea Open: Sumit Nagal bows out, misses potential clash with Rafael Nadal
    Team Sportstar
  4. US Open 2024: Sumit Nagal set to become first Indian man in singles to play in main draw of all four Grand Slams in a year since 2019
    Team Sportstar
  5. ECB confirms formation of Tier 2 and Tier 3 in women’s domestic structure
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment