Odisha FC was drawn in Group B alongside Etihad Club (Jordan) and Lion City Sailors FC (Singapore) on Thursday at the AFC Women’s Champions League 2024-25 preliminary stage official draw ceremony.

The Juggernauts won the 2023-24 season of the Indian Women’s League that confirmed its berth in the preliminary stages of the continental tournament.

In the past, Gokulam Kerala women’s team was the only other Indian side to take part in the erstwhile AFC Women’s Club Championship. In its debut season, the Kerala-based side came third in 2021, and came second in the group stage in 2023.

Odisha FC’s preliminary matches will be played in Jordan since Etihad Club is the host side in Group B. Only the table toppers will proceed to the group stage of the tournament.

If Odisha FC tops the preliminary stage group and qualifies for the group stage, it will be placed in Group C, consisting of Urawa Red Diamonds Ladies (Japan), Taichung Blue Whale Women’s Football Team (Chinese Taipei), and host Ho Chi Minh City Women’s FC (Vietnam).

The Group Stage comprises three groups of four teams and will also be contested in a centralised league format from October 6 to 12.

The preliminary stage matches will take place between August 25 and 31.