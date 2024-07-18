MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Odisha FC drawn in Group B for AFC Women’s Champions League 2024-25 preliminary stage

The Juggernauts won the 2023-24 season of the Indian Women’s League that confirmed its berth in the preliminary stages of the continental tournament.

Published : Jul 18, 2024 13:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Odisha FC after winning the Indian Women’s League 2023-24 season.
Odisha FC after winning the Indian Women’s League 2023-24 season. | Photo Credit: AIFF
infoIcon

Odisha FC after winning the Indian Women’s League 2023-24 season. | Photo Credit: AIFF

Odisha FC was drawn in Group B alongside Etihad Club (Jordan) and Lion City Sailors FC (Singapore) on Thursday at the AFC Women’s Champions League 2024-25 preliminary stage official draw ceremony.

The Juggernauts won the 2023-24 season of the Indian Women’s League that confirmed its berth in the preliminary stages of the continental tournament.

In the past, Gokulam Kerala women’s team was the only other Indian side to take part in the erstwhile AFC Women’s Club Championship. In its debut season, the Kerala-based side came third in 2021, and came second in the group stage in 2023.

Odisha FC’s preliminary matches will be played in Jordan since Etihad Club is the host side in Group B. Only the table toppers will proceed to the group stage of the tournament.

If Odisha FC tops the preliminary stage group and qualifies for the group stage, it will be placed in Group C, consisting of Urawa Red Diamonds Ladies (Japan), Taichung Blue Whale Women’s Football Team (Chinese Taipei), and host Ho Chi Minh City Women’s FC (Vietnam).

The Group Stage comprises three groups of four teams and will also be contested in a centralised league format from October 6 to 12.

The preliminary stage matches will take place between August 25 and 31.

Related stories

Related Topics

Odisha FC Women /

AFC Women's Club Championship

Latest on Sportstar

  1. F1: Magnussen, Haas to part ways after 2024 season
    Team Sportstar
  2. Volleyball Australia issues public apology to former women players
    Team Sportstar
  3. Odisha FC drawn in Group B for AFC Women’s Champions League 2024-25 preliminary stage
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Australia’s Titmus fired up after ‘best-ever’ preparations
    Reuters
  5. Argentina’s undersecretary of sports sacked after suggesting Messi should apologize for ‘racist’ video
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Odisha FC drawn in Group B for AFC Women’s Champions League 2024-25 preliminary stage
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL: Sergio Lobera extends contract with Odisha FC
    Team Sportstar
  3. Anwar Ali moves the Player Status Committee regarding transfer to East Bengal after terminating loan deal at Mohun Bagan
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. CFL Derby: 10-man East Bengal prevails over Mohun Bagan SG
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  5. Anwar Ali to East Bengal: Why is Mohun Bagan Super Giant trying a legal route and what is the way out for the India defender?
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. F1: Magnussen, Haas to part ways after 2024 season
    Team Sportstar
  2. Volleyball Australia issues public apology to former women players
    Team Sportstar
  3. Odisha FC drawn in Group B for AFC Women’s Champions League 2024-25 preliminary stage
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Australia’s Titmus fired up after ‘best-ever’ preparations
    Reuters
  5. Argentina’s undersecretary of sports sacked after suggesting Messi should apologize for ‘racist’ video
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment