Intercontinental Cup: Syria, Mauritius confirm participation for 2024 edition in Hyderabad

This will be the fourth edition of the Intercontinental Cup since the inaugural tournament in 2018, which was held in Mumbai.

Published : Jul 26, 2024 16:12 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Members of the Indian men’s football team.
FILE PHOTO: Members of the Indian men’s football team. | Photo Credit: AIFF MEDIA
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Members of the Indian men’s football team. | Photo Credit: AIFF MEDIA

Syria and Mauritius, on Friday, confirmed their participation in the Intercontinental Cup 2024, which will be in Hyderabad during the FIFA Window from September 2 to 10.

While Syria is placed 93rd in the latest FIFA rankings, Mauritius stands at 179th. India is currently ranked 124th.

This will be the fourth edition of the Intercontinental Cup since the inaugural tournament in 2018, which was held in Mumbai.

The other two editions were played in Ahmedabad (2019) and Bhubaneshwar (2023). India emerged champion in 2018 and 2023.

ALSO READ: Former India youth international among 10 footballers banned by Delhi football on suspicions of match-fixing

India last faced Syria in the group stages of the 2024 AFC Asian Cup earlier in January, where the former suffered a 1-0 loss. The Blue Tigers have only played Mauritius once in their history. It was an international friendly on August 19, 2017, where they won 2-1.

This will be newly-appointed head coach Manolo Marquez’s first tournament with the Blue Tigers after the Spaniard was named the replacement of Igor Stimac, who was sacked by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on June 17, 2024.

This will also be India’s first tournament after Sunil Chhetri’s retirement. The Blue Tiger’s record goalscorer hung up his national boots on May 17, 2024.

Related Topics

Intercontinental Cup /

FIFA /

India

