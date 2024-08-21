MagazineBuy Print

Vondrousova has shoulder surgery after pulling out of U.S. Open

Vondrousova said that she had been struggling with shoulder pain for the last few months, and there had been no option but to have surgery.

Published : Aug 21, 2024 22:08 IST , BENGALURU

Reuters
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: Marketa Vondrousova of Czech Republic reacts as she plays against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain in her Ladies' Singles first round match during day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: Marketa Vondrousova of Czech Republic reacts as she plays against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain in her Ladies' Singles first round match during day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: SEAN M. HAFFEY
infoIcon

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: Marketa Vondrousova of Czech Republic reacts as she plays against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain in her Ladies' Singles first round match during day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: SEAN M. HAFFEY

Former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova has undergone shoulder surgery, the 25-year-old said on Wednesday, days after she withdrew from this month’s U.S. Open due to injury.

Vondrousova, who reached the U.S. Open quarterfinals last year, wrote on Instagram that she had been struggling with shoulder pain for the last few months, and there had been no option but to have surgery.

The Czech, who won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, pulled out of the Paris Olympics due to injury after her Wimbledon title defence ended in a shock first-round exit in July.

READ | Medvedev, Zverev out to play spoiler role

“Everything went well and I’ll start rehab soon,” she wrote. “See you back on the court happy and healthy.”

