US Open 2024: Norrie, Vondrousova withdraw due to injury

Vondrousova, 25, will allow 98th-ranked Petra Martic into the main draw by pulling out as she joins Sorana Cirstea and Zhu Lin in withdrawing from the US Open.

Published : Aug 17, 2024 08:19 IST , New York - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Cameron Norrie and Marketa Vondrousova
FILE PHOTO: Cameron Norrie and Marketa Vondrousova | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Cameron Norrie and Marketa Vondrousova | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Britain’s Cameron Norrie and 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic announced on Friday they have withdrawn from the US Open.

Norrie, 47th in the ATP rankings, will miss the year’s final Grand Slam tennis tournament, which starts in New York on August 26, due to a forearm injury.

Vondrousova, 18th in the WTA rankings, has not played since a first-round loss in defending her title at Wimbledon, skipping the Paris Olympics due to a hand injury.

Norrie has not played since mid-July in Bastad, where he lost to Rafael Nadal 6-4, 6-4 in the Spaniard’s first event back from injury.

Norrie reached the third round at last year’s US Open. His best run in New York was to the fourth round in 2022 when he lost to Andrey Rublev.

Vondrousova, 25, will allow 98th-ranked Petra Martic into the main draw by pulling out. She joined Sorana Cirstea and Zhu Lin in withdrawing from the US Open.

Cameron Norrie /

Marketa Vondrousova /

US Open

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
